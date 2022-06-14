Héctor González Iñárritu confirms three reinforcements for America

The operational president of America gave a light of hope to all those fans that demand signings from now on.

America prepares for a new tournament, but the sensations begin to be the same as in previous semesters. The directive has not managed to close the new signings despite the fact that for days they released the names of the main candidates.

While the team is in preseason, Hector Gonzalez Inarrituoperational president of the Eagles, announced that they are about to close three reinforcementswhich correspond to the positions of central defender, midfielder and center forward.

“We are close to finishing some possible reinforcements, then they will be made known with pleasure. Central, midfielder and a striker (this is what they are looking for in the market)“, expressed the Mexican director in an interview with the program The last word.

Who does the hiring in America?

Since his return to Coapa was announced, one of the doubts was knowing who was going to carry out the negotiations. Given this, Iñárritu confirmed that he is Santiago Bathsthe sports president, who has the last word on the ups and downs.

“The last word has Santiago Baños. As operating president I have a relationship with him, there are debates, opinions, but in the end he decides the reinforcements. He already had time working with some, he is working on it right now“, he asserted.

