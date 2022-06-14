“He lied, he hit me”: Amber Heard launches against Johnny Depp days after losing trial in court

Jun 14 2022 – 6:00 p.m.



An explosive interview was the one he gave Amber Heard during Monday, June 13 to NBC, where he assured that “I will keep every word of my testimony until the day I die”after accusing her ex-partner, Johnny Depp, of physical and verbal violence towards her.

Heard did not hold back and in the conversation treated Depp like a “liar”and also accused the jury of having “fallen” before a “fantastic performance” of him, and therefore dismissed the charges against him.

“He lied, he hit me”

In the interview, which was recorded on Thursday, June 9, but aired this week, Heard also lashed out at Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquezwho in his interrogation accused her of being “acting”.

“Says the lawyer of the man who convinced the world that he had scissors instead of fingers. Am I the artist? I had heard testimonies for weeks that insinuated, or said directly, that I am a lousy actress. So I’m a bit confused as to how it could be both.“, held.

Amber Heard was also consulted about the audios that were released in the litigation, where she is heard saying that she hit Johnny. Given this, the actress acknowledged that she did, but always as a “response” to the attacks that she accused of receiving.

“He lied, he hit me (…) when you live in violence and it becomes normal, as I testified, you have to adapt,” she commented, although she also pointed out that she was “repentant” for the attitude she had towards the violence she supposedly received.

“He was just acting like a ‘person in extreme emotional, psychological and physical distress’ who felt his ‘life was at risk’“, he explained.

Heard added that “I behaved horribly, almost unrecognizable to myself. I am so sorry. I spoke freely, hopefully and willingly about what I did. I talked about horrible language. I talked about being pushed to the point where I didn’t even know the difference.” Between good and bad”.

NBC divided the interview into three parts, which will be broadcast throughout this week, and where more details of the relationship between the two would be known.

