Halsey compares Adam Sandler’s daughter’s ‘craziest’ bat mitzvah to Coachella

The Sandlers know how to party, just ask Halsey!

The singer, who performed at a bat mitzvah for Adam Sandler’s 13-year-old daughter Sunny in May, compared the celebration to California’s iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“First of all, it was the craziest bat mitzvah I’ve ever seen in my life,” Halsey, 27, told Jimmy Fallon during her guest appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

“As you would expect from Adam Sandler. It was like… I mean, it was like Coachella. I could not believe it. I was like, ‘Wow, you guys hired me?’ I felt really honored.”

Halsey, who uses “she/they” pronouns, also said celebrating alongside Adam, 55, felt like a “full circle moment” as they used to watch his movies “all the time”.

Halsey performed during Adam Sandler’s daughter’s bat mitzvah and compared it to Coachella.

Halsey claimed that they were “honored” to be booked for Adam Sandler’s party.

“My dad is a huge golfer and he loved ‘Happy Gilmore’ and used to watch it all the time. So the first sentence I ever said was, ‘Go home, ball,'” Fallon was told, citing the iconic 1996 film.

Of course, Halsey wasn’t the only one who was able to have fun with Adam. The star-studded bash included everyone from Jennifer Aniston and Charlie Puth to Taylor Lautner.

The actor hosted a celebration for his daughter Sunny, who turned 13 in May. thevictorboyce/Instagram

As for Coachella? Halsey is a veteran of the Indio, California music festival. Earlier this year, they were seen attending the event headlined by Harry Styles.

The former One Director member brought in surprise guest Lizzo to perform the band’s hit “What Makes You Beautiful” as well as Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Halsey performed at the music festival in 2016. Frazer Harrison

In 2016, Halsey performed at the festival and brought her own special guest: Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie.

“When I was young, there was a band that changed my fucking life!” the singer told the crowd at the time, before singing “New Americana” and “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” together.

