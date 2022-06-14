Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Nico Santos in the cast of the Marvel movie

Actor Nico Santos will be one of the new arrivals in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, coming in 2023.

In the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 there will also be the actor Nico Santosknown to the television audience thanks to series such as Superstore.

The shooting of the Marvel film has already concluded and rumors continue to leak regarding the actors involved by the director James Gunn.

In the third chapter of the trilogy, the protagonists Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter and Chuk Iwuji will return.

Among the interpreters of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 there will also be the new entries Maria Bakalova and Daniela Melchior.

As happened previously, for now the producers have not revealed the part entrusted to Nico Santos, interpreter of Olvier T’sien in Crazy & Rich and Mateo Liwang in the comedy Superstore.

James Gunn returned to directing the Marvel film starting in November 2021, and a few weeks ago, the filming of the new chapter of the story of Peter Quill / Star-Lord and his team of heroes concluded.

Marvel fans will have to wait until May 5, 2023 to find out what will happen in the third film dedicated to the characters.