Google had forgotten something important

Android 13 Beta 3.1 is presented a week later and with only one improvement, now including the ‘Android Beta Feedback’ app that should have been there from the beginning.

No time to digest Android 13 Beta 3 -surely many will not have even installed it on their compatible mobiles-, it seems that Google wanted to make Beta 3.1 available to users now of the next big Android update, and it has also done so showing commitment after inserting only one novelty in its change log.

They haven’t had much time in Mountain View to evolve the development of an Android 13 that is already heading to its stable versions and definitive, but it is true that in Android 13 Beta 3 there was a fairly important flaw since Google had not installed the application ‘Android Beta Feedback’ from which firmware testers can report benefits, bugs and improvements.

This is precisely the only novelty of this new version beta 3.1 that has just been published, and it is that as they told us from HDBlog, perhaps Google wanted avoid the delay in the appearance of Android 13 Beta 3 even knowing that the app of feedback She was not preparedreleasing it now in a minor update that is already being distributed.

For some reason, it seems that Google had forgotten to add the ‘Android Beta Feedback’ app from which test users can report bugs and improvements to the development team.

In fact, it is that usually include typical optimization and general stability improvements although nothing is mentioned in this case, with such a light and fast update package, weighs only 6.31MBwhich we understand will not give much more than what has been commented with the addition of this important application for the effective development of Android 13.

New build responds to code TPB3.220513.017.B1 and is available for all compatible models, firstly some of the Google Pixel phones that we now list:

Pixel 4

Pixel 4XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6Pro

If you were already in the program beta android 13 you will receive it shortly on your phones via OTAand for the others it will be necessary to wait a bit while these users beta testernow yes, you can go commenting with Google in the app feedback what faults they find and what improvements they would include in the final and stable versions of the next major update from Android.

