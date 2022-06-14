‘Glass Onion’, that’s what the sequel to ‘Knives Out’ will be called, and there’s already a teaser

MAZATLAN.- Do you remember the movie Knives Out? An American mystery film, written and directed by Rian Johnson, and produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman that wowed viewers in 2019.

Well, just a few moments ago, Netflix announced the official name that its sequel will bear and this will be: “Glass Onion” through a mini teaser.

This film will bring Daniel Craig back to the world of investigation, after moving away from his role as a secret agent like James Bond.

This time around, Detective Benoit (Daniel Craig) will travel to Greece to unravel the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of suspects.

What is the distribution? Not only was the name announced, but the names of the actors that make up the cast were also revealed. Along with the aforementioned British actor, we will also have Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be directed by Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and, as explained by the writer and director himself on Twitter, the fact that the film is not called Knives Out 2 has to do with its proposal inspired by Agatha Christie to explore different mysteries under the umbrella of the adventures of Benoit Blanc.

When is its premiere?

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will debut on Netflix later this year and will eventually be followed by a third film in the Knives Out saga.

Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 — Ryan Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022