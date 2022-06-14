Gioconews Poker – Neymar Jr at Wsop 2022: he played an official tournament and a game with friends

The star of PSG and Brazilian football, Neymar Jr, could not miss the Wsop 2022: he played an official tournament and a match with friends.

He is now a regular and, even after the pandemic crisis and after losing the opportunity last autumn given the concomitant commitments with the Paris Saint Germaindid not wait too long to fly to Las Vegas and return to the tables of World Series of Poker. And WSOP announce that this week the world-famous Brazilian soccer star, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, presented herself at the 53rd edition of the world poker championships: “After trying her run in theEvent # 26: $ 10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship over the weekend, Neymar Jr. was joined by his friends for a special tournament ‘Neymar & Friends’ held at Bally’s the future Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday June 13th ”.

The event was attended by 16 prominent Brazilian poker players, including the usual friend, coach and mentor of the Brazilian ace, André Akkari, for a prize pool of $ 10,000. As usual, an event in the middle of the field and a private one to honor his presence. This is not new: it is a constant.

Hooded and well hidden, he could not hide his identity for long even if the Tda is very strict and many selfies will be skipped in order not to lose plates and blinds.