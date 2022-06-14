Get to play Mario Kart in Minecraft in the best possible way

Share

12 karts inspired by Mario Kart to compete with friends.

A classic vanilla Minecraft minigame that everyone created to play with their friends when they came to visit their world was to make a go-kart circuits with rails and carts. It’s a bit limited and usually ended in tragedy before the run was over, but it’s the most the stock version of Minecraft supports for something Mario Kart-like. Mods were invented for this, and a user has created the ultimate Mario Kart addon for Minecraft.

It’s all about a fully functional go-kart grid inspired by Mario Kart, with the cars of Mario, Luigi, Peach, etc. It’s as simple as creating your own track, downloading this creator-shared content pack through Curse Forge for free, and racing against your friends. What this makeshift Mario Kart doesn’t have are Power Ups, but you can always crash into rivals and knock them off the track, just in case.

Take a look at how good these Minecraft made karts look and handle. There are 12 karts in total, so you can set up a good championship among friends. Like an F1 Grand Prix, but in Minecraft and at controlled speeds.

Aside from the newly released version 1.19 of Minecraft, the Wild Update, Mojang seems to have plenty of ideas to continue expanding the brand beyond the original Minecraft experience itself. Proof of this is the announcement of Minecraft Legends during the last Xbox and Bethesda event that took place on Sunday. Is about an action and strategy game set in the Minecraft universe. It will soon arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles, although it did not specify an approximate release date.

