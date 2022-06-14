Get to know the centenary and exclusive mansion that George Clooney has bought in the French Provence

Four hectares of vineyards surround the mansion that George Clooney has fallen in love with. On the extension of the land, an 18th century house is hidden in one of the most elegant gardens in French Provence.

Image: Architecture and Design

The Canadel mansion, with 172 hectares of land and a value of more than 9 million euros, belonging to george Clooney It has a constructed area of ​​900 square meters spread over three floors. It is a romantic mansion of the eighteenth century that has fallen in love with the actor George Clooney and the human rights lawyer Amal. The Canadel estate in Brignoles is guarded by elegant gardens with towering trees.

