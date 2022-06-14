Get to know the centenary and exclusive mansion that George Clooney has bought in the French Provence

Four hectares of vineyards surround the mansion that George Clooney has fallen in love with. On the extension of the land, an 18th century house is hidden in one of the most elegant gardens in French Provence.

Image: Architecture and Design

The Canadel mansion, with 172 hectares of land and a value of more than 9 million euros, belonging to george Clooney It has a constructed area of ​​900 square meters spread over three floors. It is a romantic mansion of the eighteenth century that has fallen in love with the actor George Clooney and the human rights lawyer Amal. The Canadel estate in Brignoles is guarded by elegant gardens with towering trees.

Image: Architecture and Design

The Mansion of George Clooney it includes outdoor areas such as gravel patios surrounded by box hedges, an outdoor terrace for dining in the shade under a trellis covered by bushy vines. To create an idyllic picture you can not miss the cotton tablecloth, a glass jar, some fruit baskets and some wooden or iron chairs to accommodate.

Image: Architecture and Design

Stone floors, pickled wooden doors and wicker details give the mansion the rustic and rural aspect of the Mansionwho has seduced George Clooney and his wife Amal, who plan to settle in French Provence with their twins, Alexander and Ella. The farmhouse was restored in the 1990s by Bruno Lafourcade, a specialist in rescuing ancient mansionscastles, abbeys and wine cellars.

Image: Architecture and Design

in the dining room of the Mansion Provenzal has opted for noble wood tables and chairs that bring sobriety to the room. A seriousness that is reinforced with the walls in an intense red color. The Mansion French who has fallen in love with George Clooney It has a constructed area of ​​900 square meters that is divided into three floors connected by a stone and wrought iron staircase.

Image: Architecture and Design

In one of the bedrooms Mansion of George Clooney natural light filters through and reveals the rustic elegance achieved through natural materials and decorative simplicity. White is the main color that, in this case, is combined with a subtle blue to achieve a neutral, unalterable atmosphere of visual calm.

Image Architecture and Design

The Mansionin addition to the main house includes guest house, swimming pool, favorite place of George Clooney It has lakes, gardens, a tennis court and a petanque court. In addition to an olive grove with a hundred trees and a vineyard of ten hectares.