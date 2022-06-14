Gaby Rivero recounts what she had to do to kiss Sylvester Stallone

Mexican actress Gaby Rivero treasures an anecdote with her childhood platonic love: Sylvester Stallone.

Rivero was 16 years old and was the image of Televisa channel 2 when Stallone traveled to Mexico to promote Rocky IV, the film in which his Rocky character faces a Russian boxer.





According to Gaby’s account, she was in an emotional crisis over a boyfriend who had gone to study in the United States when she found out on television that Sylvester was in Mexico.

“My mother called me to see that Jacobo Zabludovsky was interviewing him,” Rivero told Gustavo Adolfo Infante on the talk show “The minute that changed my life.”

Gaby says that those days were dedicated to investigating where else the American actor would be in order to meet him. Once he learned that he was staying at the Camino Real Hotel in Polanco, he repeatedly called to pretend to be a newspaper reporter and thus get the date and time of the press conference that Stallone would give.

“I entered the conference room with my sister who was my manager and when I saw him, I don’t know how he saw me, but my heart made me like this. He saw me and sent me to the bodyguard to tell me if I wanted to eat with him. We went up to a suite that he had and we were going to eat at Le Fouquet’s, which is a restaurant that has private rooms.”

Finally that did not happen because the suite was surrounded by fans who made the actor bad. “Never be famous!” Sylvester told Gaby Rivero in an annoyed tone.

Rivero ends the story with the anecdote of the kiss they gave each other. “I did kiss him,” he says proudly.

“And he kisses very well, highly recommended, with everything and his little crooked mouth, because he had paralysis,” he recalls.

He also said that this meeting was about to be extended due to Stallone’s phobia of planes when it rains.

“He told me ‘if it rains I won’t go’. Because he is terrified of the plane when it rains and then as there was a tremendous storm that afternoon he told me: ‘if it keeps raining I won’t go, but if it doesn’t rain I’ll come back’. I was asking Tlaloc to rain so I could see him again, but he finally came back.”