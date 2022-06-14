Full WWE Raw card revealed June 13, 2022

USA Network will air the Episode number 1,516 of Monday Night Raw this Monday, June 13, 2022 live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, KS. Our editor Fede Fromhell will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the specialized medium Fightful has revealed the billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program. Next, we leave you with the billboard scheduled for today:



– “Miz TV” with Paul Heyman

– Jimmy Uso vs. Montez Ford

– Seth Rollins will explain the reasons for his attack on Cody Rhodes last week

– Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch (24/7 Championship Match)

– Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop (Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)

– Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

-Cedric Alexander vs. MVP

– Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)

– Mustafa Ali vs. Chad Gable

– Rey Mysterio vs. See Mahaan

– Bobby Lashley and Theory will be measured in a posing duel (showing muscles)



WWE Raw schedules June 13, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

20:00: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of June 14: Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early June 14): Spain



