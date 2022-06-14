from abusing drugs and ending up in jail for hate crimes to becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood

AFP/Niklas HALLE’N

Mark Wahlberg enjoys a privilege that few actors enjoy: always being on the billboard. Through dramas, comedies or action movies, the 50-year-old interpreter does not lose relevance on the big screen and continues to be one of the producers’ favorites when thinking of convening names. Without going any further, this Thursday premiered Uncharted, off the mapa huge production based on a video game that reunites him on screen with the darling of the Hollywood “tanks”, Tom Holland.

Nevertheless, the path that Wahlberg traveled to this place was not easy, but it meant going through mistakes, successes and new challenges.

a difficult childhood

On June 5, 1971, Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg was born in Boston, Massachusetts, in a working-class neighborhood. He was the youngest of nine children, his mother was a bank employee and his father made deliveries by car. Life in the Wahlberg house was not easy, and the constant friction within the marriage led to a divorce when the little boy was 11 years old.

Wahlbergh was far from being a model child, and as time went by his behavior problems became more and more serious. His personal hell began during his preteen years, when he began spending his free time with young delinquents. At just 14 years old, Mark used cocaine and was dedicated to selling drugs; he, too, had dropped out of school, and his future was bleak.

A native of Boston, Wahlberg lived a complicated childhood and adolescence (Ronald Siemoneit/)

Around this time, Wahlberg committed a series of hate crimes that were to haunt him for life. In late 1986, he attacked three African-American boys and two years later, at 16, he beat a man of Vietnamese descent unconscious in the street. That same day, he entered a store, stole some cans of beer and beat the vendor, also of Vietnamese origin. A few hours later he was arrested for the episode and put on trial for attempted murder. Various toxicological tests showed that he was under the influence of a dissociative and hallucinogenic drug called phencyclidine, popularly known as “angel dust”. For that attack, he was put on trial and received a two-year sentence, but he only spent 45 days in a juvenile correctional facility. That experience was a before and after for the future Hollywood star.

From that moment, Wahlberg began to practice Catholicism and understood that his life had to turn around. He once assured that the time in prison allowed him to understand that “the only way to achieve success was to do the right thing.” And from there, he decided to focus on a field that greatly attracted him and that, somehow, was already installed in the family: the world of music.

Music, an exit passport

One of the clan brothers, Donnie Wahlberg, entered New Kids on the Block, a young band that promised to cause a stir. Mark saw the opportunity and also joined the group, but bored with the project, after a few months he resigned. In the late eighties, the group became a sales phenomenon, paving the way for the furor of the boy band. At that time, Mark was still interested in music, and thanks to his brother’s contacts, he had the opportunity to record his first album.

Thus, under the pseudonym of Marky Markin 1991 appeared Music for the People, from the band Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Wahlberg was far from a singing prodigy, but the image of him as a bad boy rapping in his underwear appealed to a section of the public, and made Marky Mark a musical star. In 1992 he released his second album, You Gotta Believe, which did not achieve the same impact. And though Rolling Stone magazine called him the “worst singer of the year,” Wahlberg enjoyed short-lived success that even landed him an underwear model for Calvin Klein.

His arrival at the cinema, and the importance of Pleasure Games

At just 22 years old, Wahlberg traded music for film with remarkable ease. After a participation in a television film, in 1994 she made her debut on the big screen, with a new man, along with Danny de Vito. He was a small role, but it allowed him to get a foothold in the industry. In subsequent years, she participated in other modest projects, achieving her first leading roles alongside other future promises, such as Leonardo Di Caprio or Reese Witherspoon. But in 1997, came the film that consecrated him as an actor.

Paul Thomas Anderson he had only made one film when, in the mid-nineties, he began to work on a story anchored in the world of pornography. pleasure games It told a story of transition within porn, from the golden years of the seventies, to the fall of that category in the eighties. It was a thick drama that was set in the universe of XXX films, to look nostalgically at a past sensibility, while distrusting the advances of a new world. In that story, Wahlberg plays Eddie Adams, an ambitious young man turned adult movie star, renaming himself Dirk Diggler.

On that project, Mark worked alongside a superb cast of established and soon-to-be established performers, including Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore, William H. Macy, Heather Graham, Alfred Molina, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman, among others. And beyond the great reception that he had pleasure games On the part of the critics, the specialized press especially praised Wahlberg’s work, applauding his remarkable capacity for dramatic roles. Without a doubt, that film was the one that positioned the rapper-turned-actor, confirmed him as a great performer, and opened the doors of the cinema for him.

A kind of biography in the form of a series

Between the late 1990s and early 2000s, Wahlberg became one of Hollywood’s most attractive stars, an actor leading a generational shift whose acting tools went far beyond his physical prowess. He moved comfortably between different genres, and although big tanks were his specialty, that did not prevent him from starring in some projects that took him away from his comfort zone. In those years, some of his most popular titles were Three Kings, The Perfect Storm, The Master Con, Planet of the Apes Y rock stars. Wahlberg was so in demand that he even turned down very tempting offers, such as the big scam either Secret in the mountain.

In 2006, he receives a golden opportunity, with one of the most prestigious directors in the industry. “When someone tells you that you have the opportunity to work with Martin Scorseseyou don’t doubt it for a moment”, he assured on one occasion, referring to his participation in the infiltrators. In that film, Wahlberg achieved one of his best characters, in the skin of an irascible but noble sergeant, who finds himself immersed in a violent game of mobsters and policemen. For that role, he received his first Oscar nomination, in the Best Supporting Actor category.

A few years later, Wahlberg was able to fulfill his dream of bringing the boxer’s life to the screen. mickey ward in The winner. The actor himself was the main promoter of this project, for which he worked tirelessly, and even managed to personally convince Christian bale to be his co-star.

Another of the areas in which Wahlberg has been working for a long time is the production of series and feature films, a place in which he has an invisible hand but no less important for that. And his start in that area was a fluke.

Wahlberg had a group of very close friends, with whom he used to spend most of his free time. A producer friend suggested that he should portray in some way the dynamics of that group, and how fame lives a celebrity who has Hollywood at his feet. That’s where Doug Ellin enters the scene, a screenwriter who gives shape to that idea, and creates the great series Entourage. Based on those initial years of Wahlberg in the mecca of cinema, the fiction portrays the life of a young star on the rise, who lives with her childhood friends and shares with them the honey of success.

The wealth of Entourage It is the way in which he exposes the miseries of Hollywood, the leonine contracts, the bloody struggles for power and the gigantic egos of the stars, the producers and the directors. But thanks to its light tone, this fiction knew how to traffic darts that went almost unnoticed in the eyes of the industry itself. With this series, Wahlberg began a path in production that extended to other titles such as How to Make It in America, Boardwalk Empire, Ballers either In therapy.

Looking to the future, without erasing the past

Grosby

Mark, Rhea and their four children: Ella Rae, Michael, Brendan and Grace (Grosby/)

In 2017, Wahlberg became the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, earning $68 million. Thus, the industry saw in front of his eyes one of those stories that he so enjoys telling: a young man who during his childhood walked through the darkest side of life, knew how to redeem himself and become one of the most convening names. But for him, that past is one of the aspects that defines him: “In my films, I don’t try to erase the old image that people have of me. Nor do I try to imitate anyone or follow in the footsteps of others. Burt Reynolds once told me that you can only last in this industry if you have something special to offer. He advised me to just be myself, because imitators don’t transcend, and I want to transcend”.

Married since 2009 with the model rhea durham, and father of four children, Wahlberg is now much more thoughtful and eager to find the peace that he did not achieve in his adolescence. Not long ago, he wanted to meet again with the man he hit after stealing some beers, and apologized for what had happened more than twenty-five years ago. “I did many things that I regret, and of course I paid for my mistakes,” said the actor in a note, and concluded: “It was important to ask for forgiveness, and I did not begin to free myself from the guilt I carried until I began to do things right for me and for my people. And only in that way did I manage to sleep peacefully at night.” In this way, Wahlberg finally reached that balance that was so elusive: that of a full professional life and a family reality that serves as a nest, something that he was never able to achieve in his childhood.