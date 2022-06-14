Fortnite Season 3: Min-Joon Starter Pack Now Available

The Starter Pack of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 is available in the store from 06/14/2022, and brings with it the new skin Min Joon. Just below we tell you how to get the Starter Pack of the new season of Fortniteand we show you all its content:

What does the Fortnite Season 3 starter pack include?

The Rebel Alias ​​Pack of Fortnite is the Fortnite Season 3 starter packand includes all of the following for one price €3.99:

Skin Min-Joon

Alpha Cylinder backpacking accessory

Geom Swords Gathering Tool

600 bucks

The Rebel Alias ​​Pack is the Starter Pack for Fortnite Season 3

Once purchased, all of these cosmetic items will be ours forever.and we can equip them whenever we want from the Box Office.

We remind you, yes, that all these objects (with the exception of paVos, which are the virtual currency of Fortnite) are cosmetic. Namely: they are decorations to modify our appearanceand do not influence the balance of the game.

A close look at the Min-Joon skin

What are Fortnite starter packs?

With each new season of Fortnite Battle Royale, a new starter pack consisting of a skin and its accessories, in addition to 600 V-Bucks, arrives at the store; all this at a price of €3.99. The Rebel Alias ​​Pack from Fortnite is the Chapter 3 Season 3 Starter Pack.

This is a limited time offer whose content changes after seasons. That is, once the next starter pack arrives, it will be impossible to get Min-Joon and her accessories because they will never come back to the store.

To know everything about the new season of Fortnite, we recommend you take a look at our guide, where we tell you how to complete all the Missions, how to get Darth Vader and Indiana Jones, and what are the best methods to get XP and level up .

