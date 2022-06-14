Fortnite: Final Event Collision, what happened at the end of T2 C3?

As planned, Fortnite Battle Royale has ended today, June 4, Season 2 of Chapter 3. Over the past few weeks, we have been seeing how the famous mecha that faced Cattus, but with a different appearance… so all the players counted on the stellar appearance of the robot. But what will he be up against?

Next, we show you everything that happened during the eventin the video below these lines, as well as a detailed explanation of what has happened:

Collision: what happened in the event?

around the 21:30the players who have entered the game have been transported to the control cabin of the mechaoff the island map, at the Moon Base. All other modes have been disabledas always during events.

In this space it is possible enter some cannon control booths to shoot at the meteorites that surround the stage. In the center of the cabin there is a battle island map.

During all the time it has been possible listen to members of Los Siete checking the state of the mechaas well as to Agent Jones talking to the Foundation about his name as a member of The Seven, trying to get him to Geno and technical details of the mission… as well as some problem with GPS systems and the radio, which the Foundation does not like at all

In the absence of a minute, the cabins have been closed for a final mission briefing. At 22:11 the event has finally started.

the paradigm and other members of The Seven have finalized the details of the plan and a sequence has shown us the support pilots of mecha (our team). the mech has taken flight and has headed to the island in a sequence.

Along the way, we have been commissioned destroy meteorites and debris before they collided with the mech. There was even debris from the alien ship! Finally, our mechanical behemoth has entered the Battle Island doing the superhero pose and everything.

Here it has begun the battle of The Seven against the Imagined Orderwith our robot attacking different energy fields to be able to destroy the collider.

The team has seen the faces with lots of tanks and ground troops. Even as part of the event, there have been a QTE to fire a powerful beam from the chest of our robot.

However, the ground and air troops have been too Y the mecha falls after taking too much damage.

Here it has been revealed the reason for teaching Banano to drive. Jonesy’s bosom friend has shown up with a Sherbet truck with which the mecha has recovered

Doing use of a laser swordThe Paradigm has managed to shoot down the IO zeppelins, moving towards the Collider with nothing to stand in its way.

Finally, The Seven have arranged to destroy the collider with a powerful sword attack.

However, things they have not gone well and the ground has given way to the weight of the Seven’s robot. With the mecha out of serviceour team and Jones have faced the OI for go to ground zero.

Along the way, how could it be otherwise, The Foundation has appeared to help. During the ascent we were able to see how alternate realities sneaked inletting us glimpse a duel between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobiwhich basically confirms the Sith as a character for the next Season.

Finally, Slone has blocked our way with a tankready to kill us.

Fortunately, the paradigm He has lent us a hand… or rather he has given it to us. cast to slone, finishing her off (Or so it seems). But the worst seems to come, and it is that we have been able to see Geno for the first timewhom the Foundation really wanted to find.

Jones and The Foundation have launched to Ground Zero, presumably to get to the mysterious Geno. Our team has prevented Point Zero from exploding, and The Paradigm has protected us with the hands of the mecha to shelter us from the ravages of battle.

Here we have lost contact with the team, and we have seen The Foundation and Jones will plummet somewhere (we assume to the new Battle Island).

after a friendly fist bumpthe image has remained in a Continue… that, worth the redundancy, continue in Season 3, Episode 3.

When does Season 3 start?

Just as it has confirmed Epic Games, the Season 3 start on Sunday June 5although we cannot yet provide an exact time.

What news will Season 3 bring?

For now we can only talk about leaked characters.

RUMOR: FIRST LOOK AT THE CHAPTER 3 – SEASON 3 BATTLE PASS!! This was posted on 4chan last night, the chance of it being fake is EXTREMELY low. pic.twitter.com/CcTMkuELpM Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2022

It is almost certain that Darth Vader and Indiana Jones come to Fortnite, although we don’t know in what form, but I know it will be for sure with the game’s Battle Pass. Little else do we know, other than that it appears that the customizable element of this Season will be a character by pieces.