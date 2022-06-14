Fortnite Chapter 3 launches “pay-to-win” emote for Season 3 | EPIC GAMES | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The gestures in Fortnite they are an extension of a player’s personality. Players often spend a hefty amount of V-Bucks to purchase an emote that is synonymous with their playstyle and personality. Anything goes to stand out in your games!

The developer Epic Games has been adding new gestures to the game and the community generally divides them into two factions: pay-to-win (pay to win) and pay-to-lose (pay to lose).

Simply put, some gestures are better than others, and often worth their price. Since the introduction of the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass of Fortniteplayers have come across various emotes and luckily one is pay-to-win.

This is the Snap outfit, which can be claimed for nine battle stars. The interesting thing is that it is highly customizable from head to toe. Players can swap Snap’s various body parts with other parts, creating a uniquely styled outfit.

FORTNITE | Emote Arm-y Guy

While the outfit is impressive, we’re here for a completely different reason: Snap’s Arm-y Guy emote. Located on page 3 of the Battle Pass, users can unlock it for seven Battle Stars.

In the emote, Snap removes his left arm and holds it in his right hand, while his left hand points at the player and asks them to come get something. What has this of pay-to-win? It just so happens that the emote reduces the area of ​​hitboxes on the outfit, making it easier to dodge bullets during the animation.

There is no official statement or anything else from Epic if this is a technical issue or an actual loophole. Whatever it is, the loopers can use it to their advantage in Fortnite.

