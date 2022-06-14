Five versions of The Joker to enjoy and analyze

Caesar Romero

His characteristic and magnetic charisma led Cesar Romero to mark an inescapable starting point: he was not only the first actor to bring the Joker to life, he also laid the foundation for all those who would come after. Romero was a recognized professional in Hollywood, with a resume that included the television series Zorro, the 1960 film Ocean’s Eleven (with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis & Jr., Joey Bishop) and the series CIPOL’s agent. But his world fame would come the following year in Batman, with Adam West, where his performance as the harlequin psychopath and thief known as The Joker gained much popularity. His version of his villain managed to cross the small screen and was able to impose the typical staccato and hysterical laughter in homes around the globe, among other distinctive features.

Available at Seriesretro.com and retrotv.org

Jack Nicholson

A Joker that generated many expectations. In the film Batman Directed by Tim Burton, Nicholson delivered a solid and detailed performance, but couldn’t match the magic of Trapped without exit Y The glow. The Joker is in this version for the big screen the chosen alias of Jack Napier, a criminal who was once a young man with a serious problem of emotional instability that led him to commit multiple transgressions of the law at a very young age. In an intense criminal raid, he kills Bruce Wayne’s parents, causing a strong trauma to the latter, which will somehow lead him to be Batman. Nicholson was not satisfied with the film, nor with his performance, but it is still a reference for all fans of The Joker.

Available on Apple TV.

Heather Ledger

The Australian actor reached the pinnacle of his career with the character he had to play in Batman: The Dark Knight (2008), directed by Christopher Nolan. Died on January 22 of that year, months before the film’s premiere, Ledger left his posthumous legacy in this role in a performance that is pure energy and talent. He paled the memories of Nicholson and Romero, to bring the Joker to a new dimension. In his interpretation, he managed to bring out a great amount of nuance and depth, stimulated by an intimidating and addictive sadism. To prepare for his role as the Joker, the actor locked himself in a hotel for about a month to prepare the psychological profile and voice of the character, reading for days all the original comics and drawing inspiration from the film. A Clockwork Orange. Ledger received multiple critics’ awards and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also won in the same category at the Academy Awards, becoming one of the few actors to be nominated and/or win for a role after his death.

Available by Flow.

Jared Leto

In suicide squad (2016) the actor and musician Jared Leto had the difficult task of bringing back to life the character with whom Ledger had set the bar too high. It was obvious that the reviews by comparison were going to be merciless. The actor did a decent job and the problems he had arose more from the weakness of the script than from his own interpretation. The 30 Seconds to Mars singer has a substantial resume that includes movies like The thin red line, The fight Club, Requiem for a Dream, the panic room Y The Lord of the war, among many others. It was hoped that his Joker could be a huge career leap for her, but that wish never came true. Admittedly, from the laughter to the way he looks (he has the image of a modern gangster with silver teeth and gold chains), his portrayal sought a certain originality. But it lacked psychological depth and charm.

Available on Google Play and YouTube Movies.

joaquin phoenix

The effectiveness of the story, the masterful way in which the progressive mental deterioration of a character is shown in a most delicate situation, make this version a gem. Joaquin Phoenix won his well-deserved Oscar for a reason and the critics also applauded the actor’s brilliant construction of The Joker. A crude and violent approach to the character that if we get strict, does not appear too much in the film: joker it is rather the path towards him, it is the construction of that personality, the winding path to madness that places Todd Phillips’ film among the best in this universe of Batman’s enemies. The final stretch in which he causes an explosion in Gotham City becoming the symbol of the rebellion, has an epic aura marked by fire by the unmistakable talent of Phoenix.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.