Five false starts of Amber Heard in the trial with Johnny Depp

ANDhe so-called ‘Trial of the Century’ pitting actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard continues to attract the attention of the media and the general public.

Last week, the actress had to answer a harsh questioning in which Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vásquez, made clear some of Amber’s contradictions in the trial for the lawsuit between the two.

This lawsuit is scheduled to conclude on May 27, not before possible witnesses are called to the stand to testify in favor of Heard or Depp.

Following her statement this week, here are five of Amber’s false starts on the stand.

1. He gave Depp a knife

After telling the jury that Johnny Depp frequently assaulted her in 2012, the actor’s lawyer showed a large knife at the trial that Heard had given Depp for his birthday.

After accepting that she had given it to her, the lawyer questioned her: “Is that the knife you gave to the man who was beating her?”, implying that she was afraid of being attacked because she had given him a knife.

2. He auditioned for Aquaman

The actress repeatedly, on the stage and outside of it, had stated that Johnny Depp did not let her work and that he prevented her from attending auditions for different projects.

The lawyer Vásquez asked her if Depp had got her the role in the film ‘Aquaman’ (2018), to which the actress replied without hesitation, “No, Mrs. Vásquez, I got that role with an audition.”

The lawyer let out a small smile at Amber’s contradiction.

3. Donate divorce money

The actress, after divorcing Johnny Depp, promised to donate 3.5 million dollars to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the same amount to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, stating that she wanted nothing from the actor.

The lawyer questioned him why up to now he has not delivered these amounts to any of the institutions.

The actress acknowledged that she has not yet made that donation, but assured that she will, that she signed a commitment to do so and that she will deliver not 3.5 million, but 7.

4. Retouched photos

During questioning on Monday, Camille Vasquez showed a series of photos that were taken 24 hours after Depp allegedly beat her ex.

Heard had testified that after these physical attacks he had been left with bruises and possibly a broken and swollen nose. Despite these statements, in the images shown by the lawyer, these consequences are not seen, to which the actress explained that she had put on makeup.

5. Rings on her fingers

During cross-examination, the attorney asked Heard if Johnny Depp always wore large rings on all of his fingers, and she said yes, she couldn’t remember a time when he didn’t have them on.

Later, he asked her if she was wearing them when he hit her in the face, to which she replied that she did not remember.

Then, after showing a photo of Amber with a small scratch on her face with which she denounced the attack, she questioned how it was possible to have been hit in the face with a fist full of rings and not have major injuries.