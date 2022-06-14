Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar, 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Kristen Wiig and Jamie Dornan in a comedy. Two single women on vacation must save a small town from a criminal plot.

Made in Italy, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Liam Neeson and his son in an autobiographical film. An English artist tries to mend the relationship with his son during a stay in Tuscany.

Me and Angela, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Pietro Sermonti and Ilenia Pastorelli in a surreal comedy. A man receives a visit from the Angel of Death in the form of an intriguing girl.

Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 4K

Kristen Wiig and Jamie Dorman in a comedy. Two single women on vacation must save a small town from a criminal plot.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Contagion, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

A very current film by Steven Soderbergh with Jude Law, Matt Damon and Marion Cotillard. A frightening global pandemic changes the fate of the entire planet.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The solver – A man apart, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Vin Diesel in an action. A drug agent’s wife is killed: she will seek revenge.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



Short Circuit, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

A robot capable of feeling emotions takes refuge in a house of humans, hunted by the inventor and the army.

Animation film to see on TV tonight



Ballerina, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Animated film about a little girl who wants to practice the profession of dancer, inheriting a passion from her mother.

Sing 2 – Ever stronger, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Sequel to the famous and successful Illumination animated musical.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



Latin America, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Elio Germano in the new film by the D’Innocenzo brothers. A dentist who lives in Latina with his family will discover a secret in his cellar.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Oslo, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Biopic HBO which tells the story of a Norwegian minister who works for the peace of Israel and Palestine.

The imitation game, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Alan Turing in this biopic.

Free-to-air programs



Germany-Italy, 20:30 on Rai 1

Race valid for the Nations League qualifying round between the Germans and the Azzurri.

Boss in disguise, at 21:20 on Rai 2

Max Giusti to lead a format in which the head of a business controls the progress of his company through disguises.

#cartabianca, 9.20 pm on Rai 3

Topical container with Bianca Berlinguer in charge. We talk about politics and social issues.

The little lord, 9:25 pm on Rete 4

Film with Sir Alex Guinness, based on the novel of the same name. A poor boy discovers that he has edited his grandfather’s estate.

The choice – The choice, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

A former womanizer falls madly in love with a woman: where can he go for love?

A summer at the sea, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Summer comedy with Biagio Izzo, Alena Seredova, Lino Banfi and Enrico Brignano.

On Tuesday, 9.15 pm on La 7

Giovanni Floris to conduct this political talk, in which the current situation of the Italian situation is treated.

Two hearts and a test tube, 9:30 pm on TV8

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman in a comedy. A woman becomes pregnant through artificial insemination but the tubes are exchanged.

Single witness, 21:25 on Nove

Thriller with John Travolta. Mother’s new boyfriend upsets a teenager’s balance.