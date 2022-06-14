Female masturbation and its benefits in well-being: don’t give it up!

For many years, the female masturbation It has been seen as a taboo. While the masculine was accepted as something normal, the women seemed to be subjected to a sexual silence in which it seemed that they did not touch. However, it was just that, silence, while in privacy it was done and enjoyed.

Since the satisfying became popular a few years ago, female sexuality took a step forward and ceased to be seen as a guilty element. However, there are still women who have not joined this wave and who are still reluctant to do so as regularly as men. This is demonstrated by a study published by Superdrug’s Online Doctor, in which 88% of women admitted to masturbating on a regular basis, compared to 96% of men. Therefore, there is still a long way to go to equalize in this aspect.

Benefits of masturbation in women

If you are one of the women who still have reservations about masturbating, perhaps this list of benefits makes you change your mind and join the wave of pleasure. Take note:

Gives a boost to your sex life: There is no better way to know what you like and what turns you on than discovering it for yourself. Each woman is a world, and there is not only one way of touching: you may like it with a specific rhythm, in a specific area, with a specific drawing… and having it clear will allow you to explain it to your sexual partner and that your relationships much more pleasant.

Goodbye to stress: There are thousands of reasons that favor the appearance of stress on a daily basis. Exams, work, family, the pace of life… You may notice how stress begins to overshadow your day to day life, and one of the best solutions to kick it out is with masturbation. This is thanks to the fact that at the moment of reaching orgasm, the body releases endorphins, a chemical substance that stimulates the area of ​​the brain in which pleasant emotions are generated. Therefore, indirectly, it will also help you fall asleep better if you touch yourself before going to sleep.

Reduces menstrual cramps: there are women whose menstruation is extremely painful. Beyond some medications or pills that can alleviate this pain, you can also resort to something much more natural and pleasurable for you: masturbation. This statement was corroborated by a study by Womanizer, who analyzed 466 women for six months. The result was that 70% of them strongly stated that masturbation directly reduced the discomfort of the period, while the remaining 30% commented that they noticed a considerable reduction in pain.

Strengthens the pelvic muscles: The pelvic floor plays an important role during sexual intercourse, since it controls the sensitivity of the sexual organs, arousal, lubrication, and the intensity of orgasms, among other functions. Therefore, having this area strengthened is necessary if we want to have a pleasant and healthy sexual life.

Having seen some of the benefits that masturbation brings to well-being… what are you waiting for to get down to work?

