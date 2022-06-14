Father’s Day: Netflix series and movies to enjoy with dad | Chronicle

Next Sunday is the Father’s day, a date on which families take the opportunity to taste a feast in tribute to their parents. An entertaining plan to enjoy all together can consist of set up a cinema in the living room at home. That is why we present a list of series and films available in Netflix to commemorate this important day.

See a mega production of Hollywood It is a fun activity to share in pairs, between parent and child, or with all the members of the family, if the chair allows it.

In this sense, Netflix has interesting proposals to watch with dad on his day. It is a handful of titles that address relationships between parents and children from different angles, passing through the comedy until the suspense.

To simplify the task of choosing what to watch, or at least make a pre-selection of proposals so that the honoree can decide which production will be broadcast on home television, we provide below a list of 3 series and 3 movies that will leave all viewers satisfied.

vikings

A historical drama, based on the Viking legends Ragnar Wolfrokwhich recounts the rise of this warrior who becomes king of Kattegat and sets out to explore and conquer territories that today belong to the Scandinavian countries.

The series was an absolute success in History Channel, where it was first broadcast, and on Netflix. Each chapter contains action, drama, suspense, historical data and some racy scenes. It is recommended to see it only if in the family all the members are over 13 years old.









narcs

The series that chronicled the rise of Pablo Escobar Until he became one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the world, he became one of the most viewed on the streaming platform.

The story is told from the perspective of the agent of the DEA Steve Murphy, an American sent to Colombia to investigate cocaine trafficking, who becomes increasingly obsessed with capturing the Colombian capo.

Ozarks

The story revolves around the Byrde family, formed by the marriage of Marty and Wendy and their two teenage children, Charlotte and Jonah. They have a completely normal life until they are relocated from the suburbs of Chicago until arriving at a small summer community in Ozarks, Missouri.

The Byrdes become increasingly involved in the underground world of illegal money laundering for a Mexican drug cartel. throughout the four seasons that make up the series, the tension is maintained in each chapter. A short, quality story with excellent actors and a solid script.









Crawl (Hell Underwater)

Among the movies on Netflix recommended to watch on Father’s Day, Crawl (Hell Underwater) stands out. A production of action/thriller that keeps the viewer on the edge of their chair for an hour and a half.

The young university student Haley must rescue her father from the attack of some crocodiles in the middle of a powerful hurricane. A film to not take your eyes off the screen even for a minute.

Hustle

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, this nearly two-hour-long movie falls into the genre of sports dramas that appeal so much to parents and children. In Hustle or Claw, Adam Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a basketball recruiter working for the Philadelphia 76ers, one of the most emblematic clubs in the NBA.

While abroad, he discovers a player with enormous talent but with a difficult past. Without his team’s approval, he decides to take the phenom with him, giving them both one last chance to prove themselves worthy of the NBA.









Heat (Fire against fire)

This action movie classic is available on Netflix. Directed by the great Michael MannHeat (called Fire vs. Fire around here) tells the story of Neil McCauley (Robert DeNiro), an expert thief. His gang is made up of professional criminals who manage to challenge detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino), a man who lives so obsessed with his work that he ends up putting his sentimental life in danger.

As the gang prepares to pull off the killing blow, Hanna’s team sets out to prevent it. A clash of forces that will leave some of the best action scenes that exist in the history of cinema.