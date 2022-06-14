Famous personalities and voices come together to support the 4,000 ALS patients in Spain

MADRID, 14 (MEDIA SERVICE)

Next June 21 is the World Day for the fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). For this reason, famous personalities and voices come together to support the almost 4,000 people affected by ALS in Spain.

Personalities such as the presenter Mariló Montero, the Real Sociedad soccer players Maddi Torre and Mikel Oyarzabal, the actor Fran Perea, the singer and presenter Roser Murillo or the cook Elena Arzak have shown interest in the initiative, according to a statement from the organizers of the event.

Also collaborating with the project are dubbing actors and actresses such as María Antonia Rodríguez Baltasar, Kim Basinger’s dubber, Julianne Moore or Michelle Pfeiffer; the announcer and voice actor José Barreiro; Claudio Serrano, advertising announcer and voice actor for Otto from The Simpsons, Dr. Derek Shepherd from Grey’s Anatomy and the Batman from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

Other outstanding voices are those of Iñaki Crespo, voice dubbing actor for Jason Isaacs and Michael Fassbender; José María del Río, who doubles as Kevin Spacey, Dennis Quaid, Pocoyo or David Attenborough; Paloma Porcel, voice of Sarah Jessica Parker; Concepción López Rojo, voice of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Juliette Binoche or Jennifer López; as well as other actors such as Ana Monleón, Ana González Soler, Ana Monleón, Javier Martínez, Sam Dávila, or Carlos Toral Conde. In addition to all these famous voices, “numerous radio and television journalists” are joining.

In Spain alone, 700 new cases of ALS are diagnosed each year, according to a report prepared by the Luzón Foundation in 2019. Among other serious consequences, this disease “slowly steals the ability to speak”, which leads to the isolation of these patients. Many affected need the support of new technologies to communicate. Thanks to eye readers, for example, affected patients can speak through their eyes, but the voices played on the devices are usually identical generic voices.

For this reason, the company Irisbond, specialized in ‘eye tracking’ technologies (technology that aims to extract information from the user by analyzing their eye movements), together with AhoLab and some of the main Spanish ELA associations such as adELA, AgaELA, ELA Andalucía and conELA Confederación, Adela-CV and Anela, have promoted the #merEgaLAstuvez initiative to contribute to the AhoMyTTS Voice Bank.

Through this idea, we want to appeal to those people who already have a diagnosis and still have their ability to speak intact, so that they now make recordings of their voice and can use it on their devices when they lose it. These devices, called Augmentative and Alternative Communication, serve people with difficulties in oral communication, to express themselves and interact.

This requires a headset with a microphone and a device with a web browser updated to the latest version. Through a brief registration on the AhoMyTTS platform, you can access the recording of one hundred phrases of the most varied. Subsequently, the recordings will be processed to generate a voice synthesizer equipped with a voice timbre similar to that of the recordings.



