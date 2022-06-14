Ex-husband of Britney Spears who appeared at the singer’s wedding is accused of harassment

A man who was briefly married to Britney Spears and appeared uninvited at the pop star’s wedding to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was charged Monday with felony stalking.

Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded not guilty in a Ventura County court to the charge, as well as misdemeanor charges of trespassing, vandalism and assault.

The three misdemeanor charges stemmed directly from Alexander’s attempt to break into the wedding while doing an Instagram Live broadcast. The stalking charge involved repeated incidents over time, Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart said.

“He is going to, I hope and support, be vigorously prosecuted,” Rosengart said outside the hearing. “It is a very serious matter. This was much more than ‘breaking into the wedding’. It was an intrusion.”

A judge has issued a restraining order requiring Alexander, who appeared in court via video link from prison, to stay 100 yards from Spears for three years. The judge set her bail at $100,000 and scheduled a hearing for Wednesday.

Alexander’s public defender, Matthew Terry, was emailed for comment, with no immediate response.

Alexander was Spears’s first husband. They were married for less than three days in 2004 before the union was annulled.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, were married Thursday at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, with dozens of guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Alexander’s Instagram live feed showed a mostly empty but decorated room as he told Spears’ security team that he was invited.

Officers responded to a home invasion call and took him into custody. He was arrested when they learned he had a warrant out for his arrest in another county, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Spears was married from 2004 to 2007 with Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children, now 14 and 15 years old. She met Asghari in 2016 on the set of her song “Slumber Party” video.