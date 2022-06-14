‘Error’ leaves UAD Medicine students without an IMSS place – El Sol de la Laguna

Torreón, Coahuila.- Seven students who culminated their five-year career at the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Durango (UAD) Gomez Palacio Campus, were marginalized from their IMSS position due to administrative errors from the educational institution and now as a consolation prize they want to send them to the Red Cross, which is not accepted at all by those who have already publicly denounced it.

The above was made known in the “Say it without fear” platform of El Sol de La Laguna, the students Dayane, Lilia and Gaby, who on behalf of four other classmates, they openly expressed what had happened during the protocol event for assigning IMSS places and where it was revealed that someone happened to send their information to Mexico City, which that I leave them out of the IMSS lists.

“Are the best averages of the Medicine careerfrom 90 to 88, and this guarantees us to be part of the IMSS places for the realization of our internshipwe had even chosen which clinic to go to, and now they tell us that they want to send us to the Red Crossfor a mistake that we did not make, because we met our average and our delivery”, Dayane stressed.

In the IMSS delegation in Durango and in IMSS central offices in Mexico City, the information of these seven students of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Durango did not appearwhich presumes that the administration office of the UAD never did the paperwork, seriously harming the students.

“It was five years of career, of effort to be one of the best averages and thus get to sign the IMSS place and turns out they left us outit is not possible, someone has to take responsibility and correct this serious error”, they expressed.

they made a call to the rector Martín Gerardo Soriano to do something about it and correct what someone did wrong, to the detriment of these seven students from the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Durango.