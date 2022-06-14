Emma Watson didn’t understand her power until the end of “Harry Potter”.

Emma Watson is one of the most recognizable faces in the world. Thanks to her involvement in the Harry Potter franchise, Watson has been famous since she was 9. Thanks to her star power, Watson has the choice of her projects and many in the industry are interested in working with her. Unlike other actors, Watson doesn’t have to audition for most of her roles. Instead, she typically gets offered outright. And because Watson is a multimillionaire, she becomes very strategic about the projects she chooses to film.

Emma Watson didn’t realize how much star power she had until the end of the “Harry Potter” films.

It goes without saying that Watson wields quite a bit of power in the entertainment industry. This is especially true when she compares her to lesser-known actors. Oddly, Watson wasn’t aware of how much power he held until he finished shooting the film. Harry Potter movie. She admits that she is shocked that so many people in the entertainment industry were interested in meeting her once her tenure as Hermione Granger ended.

In an interview with GQ UK, Watson recalled recognizing his power for the first time. “It’s only after the [Harry Potter] the movies are over and I remember taking a trip to Los Angeles and my agent said to me: ‘You should really have meetings, you should go and meet people’ “, the Noah shared actor. “It was only then that I really realized, and it was pretty overwhelming when it happened, but every single studio head in every big Hollywood studio gave up their time and came to meet me personally.”

The Beauty and the Beast star reveals that her parents kept her very grounded

Continuing, Watson shared that because she was protected, she didn’t really realize how much she was in demand at the time. “I really didn’t understand I had that kind of power,” she explained. “I really didn’t. I think my parents were very focused on keeping me grounded. The biggest compliment I’ve ever gotten, for getting ready for a premiere or whatever, is that I’ve cleaned up well. I do not know. I didn’t quite understand what all this meant. I really had no prospect of that. I was actually just incredibly naive about the whole thing.

Watson says the “Harry Potter” movies kept her in a bubble

Watson also shared that filming of Harry Potter films far from Hollywood have allowed her to find herself inside a kind of bubble. The lion’s share of the films were shot at Leavesden Studios in South East England. This allowed Watson not to consistently confront her own fame. So while Watson may have been on the A list once Harry Potter finished, he still felt the need to work hard to prove himself.

“I still feel I have to earn the respect of the directors I respect for playing certain roles,” shared Watson. “I know it sounds ridiculous, but you have to understand, we made these films in this weird bubble.”

