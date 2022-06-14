Emma Watson didn’t understand her power until the end of “Harry Potter”.

Emma Watson is one of the most recognizable faces in the world. Thanks to her involvement in the Harry Potter franchise, Watson has been famous since she was 9. Thanks to her star power, Watson has the choice of her projects and many in the industry are interested in working with her. Unlike other actors, Watson doesn’t have to audition for most of her roles. Instead, she typically gets offered outright. And because Watson is a multimillionaire, she becomes very strategic about the projects she chooses to film.

Emma Watson didn’t realize how much star power she had until the end of the “Harry Potter” films.

It goes without saying that Watson wields quite a bit of power in the entertainment industry. This is especially true when she compares her to lesser-known actors. Oddly, Watson wasn’t aware of how much power he held until he finished shooting the film. Harry Potter movie. She admits that she is shocked that so many people in the entertainment industry were interested in meeting her once her tenure as Hermione Granger ended.

