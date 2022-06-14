Emma Thompson: ‘Johnny Depp is not done with #MeToo’

The controversial defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has spawned a whole collection of headlines. the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, who emerged victorious in the litigation, thanked the fans for their support and showed that he had carried the power of public opinion behind his back, who turned to the interpreter from the first moment. Amber Heard, for her part, spoke yesterday, lamenting how she had finished everything and confirming that she cannot pay the fine imposed by the judge. She now she is Emma Thompson who believes that this media case, which many relate to the end of the movement me toois not representative of anything nor has it finished with it (goes People).

Emma Thompson doesn’t think the Me Too movement is dead after the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The Me Too movement began in 2015 in the wake of accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein., who raped and abused multiple women over the years taking advantage of his position of power within the film industry. Following Weinstein’s prosecution and subsequent conviction, actresses like Emma Thompson took a stand in favor of turning this movement into something that would help people who have been abused for decades to protest and speak out without fear. According to the actress of tapes like Love Actually, the resolution of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is not the end of anything, and the former’s victory in the libel case has not changed the nature of the movement or its effectiveness.







“One of the big problems with these high-profile cases is fame and how people who are famous are treated differently, and seen differently“, says the actress in the aforementioned magazine. “The movement me too not going to end up derailed by this. But for him not to do so, you have to keep talking. We have to keep talking and refuse to let it get derailed by a case with two very, very, very famous people,” he remarked. For her, we must continue to be activists on a day-to-day basis. The performer left an animation film after it was announced that John Lasseterone of the great figures of Pixar and who was accused of sexual misconduct and racism, joined it after leaving Disney.

“ This case is not representative of anything

“What happened in that trial not representative of anything. And it is very important to remember that this movement – that it’s about human kindness And it’s so simple, really, and it’s gotten so complicated – it can’t and won’t be derailed by a single case.”