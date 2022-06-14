El Hormiguero: This is how Sebastián Yatra experienced Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock: “I saw the slap, Beyonc’s reaction and…”

ANDl Colombian singer and songwriter Sebastian Yatra has been this Tuesday with Paul Motorcycles in ‘The Anthill’ To present ‘Dharma Tour’the tour with which he is going to tour Spain in the coming weeks, and his new single, entitled ‘TV’. The one from Medellin has a legion of followers both on his social networks, where he accumulates more than thirty million ‘followers’, and on Spotify, where he adds twenty-five million monthly listeners.

“I still can’t forget about that entry I had last time for like three minutes with ‘Red Heels’. You remember?“, he commented Sebastian Yatra a Paul Motorcycles just take a seat both and greet each other affectionately. “Since that day we put it every day before starting“said the driver of ‘The Anthill’. “Really?“, asked the surprised guest, who has started to dance and sing ‘Red high heels’ next to the presenter when the theme has sounded at full volume on the plat of the entertainment space of Atresmedia.

Sebastián Yatra talks with Pablo Motos about his other ‘family’

Sebastian Yatra has a new single ‘TV’and the video clip features dogs, a fact that has drawn the attention of Paul Motorcycles. “I really like dogs. I have six dogs at my parents’ house and more are coming. My mother tells me that she doesn’t want any more dogs but every time I go to Medellin there is a new one“, has pointed out the Colombian artist, who has specified that he does not travel with them when he goes on tour: “They live on my parents’ farm in Medellin and my parents and my brothers take care of them.” “I love them all very much, but my favorite is called Rancherito, a sausage dog who goes alone through the world without caring about anyone and there are times when he adores you and likes you and there are times when he doesn’t want to know anything and ignores you“, he added.

“I start the day after tomorrow -by Thursday- in Santiago de Compostela the ‘Dharma Tour’ through Spain and I am enjoying this tour like never before“, he stated Sebastian Yatrawhich in recent months has performed in Mexico. Paul Motorcycles He has highlighted that the man from Medellín has 80 concerts ahead of him. “I am quite used to it but this time I am doing it in a much healthier way, because, for example, in 2017 I did more than 221 concerts and I didn’t go on stage, but 25% of me went up. Now I travel with my trainer, I do yoga, I meditate… I do many things to take care of my head and my body to go on stage to give one hundred percent of myself. With passion and dedication you get ahead,” he said.

Sebastián Yatra tells how he lived the Oscar gala

Sebastian Yatra I shot the series last year ‘Once upon a time (but not anymore)’ for Netflixin which he spoke with a perfect Spanish accent, and on March 28 he performed the song ‘two little caterpillars’ from the movie ‘Charm’ at the gala of 94th edition of the Oscars. “I cried a lot after singing because represent all the people who speak Spanish in the world and represent my country It was the most emotional moment of my professional life.“, the Colombian has reported. Paul Motorcycles he has questioned him about the slap Will Smith a Chris Rock. “He was sitting next to Beyonc and It was impressive because I saw the slap in the face, I saw Beyonc’s reaction and I saw myself sitting there and I told myself that I had to come tell this to ‘El Hormiguero’“, he pointed between laughs.

Sebastián Yatra shares in ‘El Hormiguero’ the lesson of his psychologist

Paul Motorcycles has highlighted that Sebastian Yatra He has been seeing a psychologist for several months to manage his emotions and has asked him to tell about something that has helped him. “I was a person who many times I was left thinking about the same problem and it took a long time to get over it because I constantly needed to talk about it with everyone, which made me always live in that problem. Then I began not to talk about certain issues in my life with anyone, only with my psychologist once a week, and write my problems. And this has helped me a lot.“, He counted to finish.

