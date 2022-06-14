double floor and you can stretch

The role of the designer has become one that today reminds us how important communication has become in the market.

There is an audacity before the consumer that is patented more and more every day and the case of double-deck airplane seats demonstrates it with the proposal that a designer has made.

The airline industry has become extremely controversial today and this is due to the influence that this segment has on the market.

The design of functional aircraft seats has been for years the greatest challenge in distribution on board a flight, as it proposes categories to access certain functionalities that they have, such as a new space or technology. All this led to designer Alejandro Núñez to finally patent the double-deck seating modelwhich allows passengers to stretch out.

Her occurrence, as she explained to CNN, began when she was studying and became a reality when in 2021 she was awarded by the Crystal Cabin Awards.

The design insight that Núñez confessed at the time of patenting his double-deck seats is that the experience can be changed in the economy class of flights.to provide greater comfort to people, he says, who cannot pay for better seats.

The superior proposal of its seats contemplates three places that can be reached by means of discreet steps that are found on the side of its design.

This same number of seats are found in the lower part of its seating proposal, in a spirit that is rethinking the concept of the flight experience.

Although until now the aircraft proposal is contemplated for a Flying-V airplane, the patent can be implemented inside a Boeing 747 or an Airbus A330.

How it started:

The Chaise Longue Economy Seat Project; a dual-level seat cabin, with each row alternating between on-floor seating, and seats elevated a few meters above ground.

Entered by 21-yr old Alejandro Núñez Vicente, for the Crystal Cabin Awardshttps://t.co/u82GQsABAa pic.twitter.com/W3shn6KIf1 — TJ (@nyabinghidread) May 30, 2021

How it ended:

“The ability of any designer to achieve their creative proposal, in the case of double-decker airplane seats, could rethink the air operation as it is when we board a flight.”

The product designer today

the profile of the designer seems to have changed today, because it has adapted to meet pressing needs, such as those that improve the experience on board a flight or that lead brands to live experiences under theories such as the popular “forgiving by design”, a concept that gives functionality to a product after it has been purchased.

The famous McDonald’s Happy Meal was the best example of this.when he gave one of his boxes the functionality not only to transport his children’s hamburger and accessories, but also to become a virtual reality viewer.

Innovate how?

How is the big question to be resolved in design and it is that today activities have been determined in which brands demand to rethink the traditional, such as home deliveries of online purchases.

An amazing example of this is Nike’s ugly box, with which this brand was given the task of thinking of a modern packaging and adapted to the demand for its product through the brand’s online store, for which it found a box that serves to be able to transport the brand’s footwear, in the simplest and most efficient way possible.

Now read: