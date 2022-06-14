Does the South African Grand Prix return in 2023?

The Formula 1 has made a commitment to return to be present on all continents and in the shortest possible time, in order to further legitimize its name of “world championship”. In this frame, the 2023 calendar could mean the return of a historic square: the South African Grand Prix.

After the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the general manager and president of F1, Stefano Domenicali, traveled directly to South Africa to maintain talks with the authorities of the Kyalam Autodromei and other important actors, with the aim of beginning to reactivate this competition.

Although the return of the South African GP had been contemplated for 2024, if the meetings are successful the race could be brought forward for next year’s calendar, which is about to reach the limit of 24 days. It should be remembered that the Qatar Grand Prix (for 10 years) and the new one in Las Vegas are already confirmed, while China also has a contract to return, so more than one stage should be eliminated.

Of the Grand Prix present in the current 2022 season, everything seems to indicate that for next year the French Grand Prix will be deleted (Paul Ricard Circuit), while also he would be in danger Belgian Grand Prix (Spa Francorchamps).

It should be remembered that the South African Grand Prix appeared in 1934and it was only in 1967 when the Kyalami Autodrome appeared on the scene of the Great Circus. This mythical circuit hosted the competition between 67 and 85Y came back in 1992 after the end of Apartheid, but only for two calendars. Is it time to go back?