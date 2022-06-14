Does America finally achieve signing? Colo Colo puts a price on Pablo Solari

Pablo Solari’s arrival at America is on hold, but the Chilean club gave in a little and set the price of the Argentine.

the theme of Paul Solari and his arrival at America begins to become a novel that seems to have no end. Colo Colo’s refusal to let his star go put the negotiations on hold, although the footballer has already made it clear that he wants to come to Mexico.

The 21-year-old Argentine striker was absent from training for a few days because he was in total disagreement with the board, even the Cacique’s own coach, Gustavo Quinteros, accepted a low mood of his still element.

Before all this, TNT Sports Chile announced that the Albo group yielded a little and agreed to let Solari outprovided that the Eagles or any other team pay four million clean dollarsthat is, this figure must fall into the coffers of the Black and White entity, it would remain to put the 20% that corresponds to Talleres in this sale.

For now, America has not sent a counteroffer but recent rumors indicate that a sector of the board is willing to travel to South America to bring Pablo Solari, no matter what the cost.

While the issue of reinforcements is being defined, Fernando Ortíz and his players have already started with the friendly matches, where tied at one against Bravos de Juárez and little by little they begin to acquire a better rhythm for the Apertura 2022.

