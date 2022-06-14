Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married? The secret location of the wedding

After their official engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have been secretly married at the Ritz-Carlton hotel on Lake Oconee in Georgia. Let’s find out some details of the possible marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they would get married. The numerous images of a precious ring on the pop star’s finger had long confirmed the engagement of the famous couple, yet still no news had leaked about the wedding date and the location of the wedding. A year after their return together, it seems that the long-awaited event has already been celebrated in great secrecy at the exclusive hotel Ritz-Carlton on Lake Oconee in Georgia. Let’s find out some details of the possible marriage.

There are still no confirmations regarding the marriage between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. And surely, if the wedding had been celebrated, the participants and the insiders would have had to sign a secrecy agreement. The fact is that in recent days the elegant Ritz-Carlton estate on Lake Oconee in Georgia it did not allow reservations, leading to the assumption that the hotel had been reserved for an important event.

In addition, some locals in the area have said they have noticed exceptional movement around the estate and the Ritz-Carlton on Lake Oconee in Georgia is a hotel famous for hosting numerous weddings. So the rumor that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are already husband and wife could be true.

How much does the location cost for the secret wedding

The Ritz-Carlton on Lake Oconee in Georgia is a historic five-star hotel located not far from Atlanta, Georgia. The resort is known for its exclusive services but above all because it is immersed in one unspoiled natureoverlooking Lake Oconee, where you can experience an escape from everyday life.

The elegant hotel is equipped with 257 rooms and suitesdifferent cottage by the lake with two and three bedrooms and one detached house on the lake of 500 square meters. Having been closed for a few days recently, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are likely to have reserved the whole structure for your wedding in order to offer accommodation to all their guests. Resort fee starts from $ 714 per night for a room but booking the entire Ritz-Carlton on Lake Oconee would definitely be subject to one Private Negotiation.