Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck already get married in secret?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck it could be husband and wife. The golden couple of the star system would be married a few days ago in great secrecy. The conditional is a must because the rumors, circulated by the Spanish news site Brand, they have not yet been confirmed or denied by the probable newlyweds. But there are already several rumors about what would have been a fairytale wedding, albeit very secret.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, secret marriage?

The Bennifers would have sworn eternal love a few days ago, immediately after the other long-awaited celeb wedding, that of Britney Spear and Sam Asghari. After all, that the two have decided to do everything in secret is possible. In the first interview given to People by Jennifer Lopez immediately after the couple’s reunion, the pop star had explained that just excessive media exposure had contributed to their separation in 2004. To protect their love, therefore, the two may have decided to communicate everything after the fact.

The wedding location

According to reports from Brand, JLo and Ben would get married in Georgia at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds hotel, scenic location on the Oconee lake. The hotel is surrounded by a large green area with trees and lush vegetation. Detail that makes it ideal for keeping it away from prying eyes. But it’s also a romantic and dreamlike place, perfect for Bennifer’s tastes.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

The guests and the confidentiality agreement

The ceremony, intimate and private, would take place in the presence of few guests. Among these was also Marc Anthony, former husband of the star and father of his twins, Emme and Max. The guests, and also all the staff who worked on the wedding of the year, would be asked to sign a confidentiality agreement so as not to filter any news about the wedding. It is therefore likely that the couple has decided to sell the exclusive to some newspaper. Or that he wants to keep these memories all to himself. At the moment, in fact, the two alleged newlyweds have not issued any official statement. And even her social profile, which usually likes to share everything about her with followers, is silent for now. Instead, the curiosity of fans is growing.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED