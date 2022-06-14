Did Amber Heard lie under oath?

ANDhe trial for defamation between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp keep giving what to talk about. Each statement is analyzed and is key to the development of the litigation that takes place in Fairfax.

Among them, some words of the actress have caused some controversy. The interpreter of Aquaman he would have lied even under oath by admitting that he did not donate his entire financial settlement to charity.

And, in addition, she blamed her ex-husband for it: “He sued me for 50 million dollars in March 2019“. Apparently, that lawsuit would have prevented Heard from being able to donate that agreement.

The actress revealed in the Dutch program RTL Late Night his plans with that money: “Seven million dollars were donated in total“.DThe organizations, one in New York and one in Los Angeleswould be in charge of receiving the economic amount.

A lie from 2020

The problem is that Amber Heard declared under oath, in 2020 in the United Kingdom, that this money had been deposited, when it was not. ACLUone of the organizations in charge of receiving this money, would have only obtained 1.3 million of the 3.5 promised.

They even claim that part of that money would have been donated by the billionaire Elon Musk, with whom Heard had an affair. Apparently, the South African would have invested the amount of 500 thousand dollars.

“I have every intention of keeping all my promises. I would love for him to stop suing me so I could do it.“, assured Heard, who could face judicial problems after having lied.