Depp vs. Heard: The actress breaks her silence after the trial and talks about the “hatred and hostility” she received from her on social media

“I don’t care what anyone thinks of me, or what judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.”

american actress Amber Heard says she does not expect the general public to understand what she experienced in her marriage to the actor Johnny Deppa relationship that ended in 2017 and that has recently captured the attention of the media and social networks after the lawsuits and counterclaims filed by both and that led to a media trial.

“I don’t assume that the average person should know those things. Therefore, I don’t take it personally,” he told the US network NBC, in the first interview he offers after losing a trial against Depp in the US.

The 36-year-old actress considers that “the hate and the hostility” you received on the internet during his legal battle is proof that there was no “fair portrait” of the case on social networks.

Depp sued her for defamation after Heard published a 2018 article in the newspaper Washington Post in which he spoke – without naming the actor – of the physical and emotional violence he experienced in one of his relationships.

The jury found Heard guilty and awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages after determining that he had defamed the actor on the central issue of domestic abuse.

Heard has said he will appeal. A countersuit against Depp’s lawyers awarded her $2 million in damages.

Heard says she finds it logical that the jury didn’t believe her.

“I do not blame them”

In a preview of the interview published by NBC, the American actress said that she did not take public judgments personally.

“But even someone who is sure that I deserve all this hate and hostility, even if someone thinks I’m lying, they couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that they believe that on social media there has been a fair portrayal [del caso]”, said.

“You can’t tell me that you think this has been fair,” he said.

image source, Reuters Caption, The televised trial lasted seven weeks and was one of the most high-profile celebrity cases in recent years.

The actress also said that did not blame the seven members of the jury for having ruled against him, as he considered that they were influenced by Depp’s public notoriety, as well as by the work of his lawyers to portray her as “an unbelievable person”.

“How could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and listened for three weeks to relentless and unrelenting testimony from paid employees,” he said.

“I don’t blame them. In fact, I understand. He is a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

When questioned about the fact that the job of the jurors was not to be dazzled by the figures in front of them, but to examine the facts and the evidence, and that in the end they did not believe what she had said, Heard insisted on her position.

“Again, how could they, after hearing three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was an unbelievable person, how could they believe a word that came out of my mouth?”

The interview will be broadcast on Friday in the United States, but NBC has announced that there will be more advances during the week.