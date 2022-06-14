Depp vs. Heard: The actress breaks her silence after the trial and talks about the “hatred and hostility” she received from her on social media

Amber Heard in court

“I don’t care what anyone thinks of me, or what judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.”

american actress Amber Heard says she does not expect the general public to understand what she experienced in her marriage to the actor Johnny Deppa relationship that ended in 2017 and that has recently captured the attention of the media and social networks after the lawsuits and counterclaims filed by both and that led to a media trial.

“I don’t assume that the average person should know those things. Therefore, I don’t take it personally,” he told the US network NBC, in the first interview he offers after losing a trial against Depp in the US.

The 36-year-old actress considers that “the hate and the hostility” you received on the internet during his legal battle is proof that there was no “fair portrait” of the case on social networks.

