Criticism of Spiderhead, Kosinski’s new movie for Netflix

The paper of Chris Hemsworth in spider-head it is going to become one of the most emblematic of his career… but it is that he gives him the replica Miles Teller, an actor of incredible versatility. We have seen it in the extraordinary whiplashin the saga Divergentin heroes in hell and lately in Top Gun: Maverickalso under the orders of Joseph Kosinski.

So, first of all, we can say that one of the great standards of this film is the solidity of its castwhich also features, in supporting roles, Jurnee Smollett, BeBe Bettencourt and Mark Paguio.

All of them have the opportunity to shine, especially to the extent that they are manipulated with drugs that take them to extreme states of consciousness (often candy for an actor).

But… what is this about?

spider-head It is a film that does not need large budgets, in fact it runs almost entirely in the same location where minimalism is extreme.

It takes us to a facility where a series of inmates have decided to undergo pharmacological experiments in exchange for a commutation of their sentences. They don’t know what they are going to put into their bodies each time, but they can enjoy a certain degree of freedom and even communicate with the outside world.

Among them is Jeff, a man tormented by a bad decision that, in the past, resulted in a fatal accident and that leads him to feel enormous guilt.

Steve Abnesti is the man behind all the experiments, a charismatic and rather ruthless genius whose goals he systematically puts ahead of the people in his charge. Using a device attached to the base of his patients’ spine called a MobiPak, he administers varying doses of compounds with which he can manipulate their sensations and their responses to stimuli.

spider-head is based on a short story by popular writer George Saunders published in The New Yorker in 2010 and titled “Escape from Spiderhead” which you can read here. The film separates from the story in different aspects, but it stays with the main idea, which has been developed as a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernickthose responsible for the saga dead pool.

A wasted opportunity?

Well, to a certain extent, yes: because of the quality and involvement of the cast and the number of subplots it launches: guilt, the search for redemption, the nature of affection and love, the ethical limits of scientific experimentation when the subjects are human beings, the forging of our own identity based on decisions that we own… etc., spider-head It was for sooo much more.

It is a movie unarguably entertaining that keeps you glued to the television prey to a certain degree of curiosity, but the tonal swings make the viewing experience a “I want and I can’t”.

There is an excellent science-fiction story within it, but it gets lost every time a humor bursts in, sometimes too thick, or a big hit that contrasts with the barbarity that the film tells.

The soundtrack is full of them with some of the greatest hits of Supertramp or The Doobie Brothers, but they do nothing but clash with the story, which is given a rogue sarcasm that is very fake.

It seems like a premeditated decision (although it is arguably the right one,) but the film is deliberately light, as if seeking to rid itself of any possibility of generating serious debate, when it was called upon to do so. spider-head avoid the bulge avoiding raising blisters and opt for a Manichaean ending, full of adrenaline and zero reflection.

Along the way, the construction of the characters is carried forward: certain aspects are as predictable as they are ridiculous and we never manage to understand the reasons for the actions carried out by our macabre Abnesti. Given a background, it would be overwhelming.

In sum: spider-head can be seen and, considering that the tastes of the audience seem to opt for simple, efficient and entertaining proposals beyond the search for an intrinsic quality in terms of strong scripts or significant and transcendental plots, it is not difficult to predict a new success for Netflix. The poster sells the film well.