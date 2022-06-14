Cristiano Ronaldo’s EIGHT Champions League records revealed when the Man Utd ace solidifies his place as the overall best in the competition

CRISTIANO RONALDO is considered by many to be one of the greatest footballers of all time, and his record in the Champions League certainly proves it.

The Manchester United striker seems to appreciate the opportunity to play in the competition, as evidenced by the set of EIGHT records he holds in the tournament.

Twitter user @ CR7prime_ outlined these records, the former being the most crucial to the attacker’s job description; goals scored.

Ronaldo holds the record for most goals in the UEFA Champions League with 140, and amazingly hasn’t scored once until his fourth season in the Man United competition.

The next record he holds is the most assists record. Both in this metric and in the goals scored he leads the next best player who is Lionel Messi.

There are conflicting values ​​for the total amount he has, with some sources claiming the Portuguese star has 48 assists, while others claiming he has 42.

Speaking of goals, Ronaldo also holds the record for the highest number of hat-tricks and braces in the competition.

He is alongside Messi with eight hat-tricks scored, seven of which came with Real Madrid – and a value that is three more than next best player Robert Lewandowski who has five hat-tricks.

In terms of braces, Ronaldo outshines Messi by just four braces, scoring his 38th Champions League brace with Man United against Atalanta in the group stage.

The 37-year-old also holds the record for the most goals by a player in a single season, thanks to his 17 goals in the 2013/14 season.

In fact, Ronaldo also takes second and third place here with 16 goals in two other seasons: the 15/16 and 17/18 seasons, both seasons that Real Madrid have won the Champions League.

Its longevity is also something to be surprised about. He also boasts the joint record of the highest number of opponents scored with 38, shared with none other than Messi.

But in the end, what good are goals and assists if a player can’t win games and titles with them? Well, Ronaldo did just that too.

He holds the record for most Champions League wins with 113 and is only achieved by former teammate Iker Casillas as the only other player to reach 100 wins, although this could also come with the territory having the most games played.

Finally, and some would say most of all, Ronaldo holds the record for most Champions League titles with five.

This record is shared by three of his former Real Madrid teammates – Dani Carvajal, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric – following their triumph over Liverpool in this season’s competition.

Ronaldo actually holds even more records to his name, and therefore his title as the best player to ever honor the Champions League certainly cannot be refuted. At least for now.

After a bad season for Manchester United, Ronaldo is facing the prospect of not playing in the Champions League and diving into the Europa League instead, a tournament he has never played in before.