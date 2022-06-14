Could Amber Heard Be Replaced From ‘Aquaman 2’? – Movie News

Since the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began, rumors have circulated about the elimination of scenes of the actress in ‘Aquaman 2’ or about her replacement as Mera in the film.





The middle Just Jared He reported that Warner Bros. decided to change the role of Amber Heard after testing the film and that they will do new shots with Jason Momoa Y Nicole Kidman to replace those of Heard.



However, Warner Bros. producer Peter Safran released a statement saying that the studio would endorse Amber Heard in Aquaman 2despite huge pressure from fans to cut her out of the movie.

‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa and James Wan prevented Amber Heard from leaving the movie

The actress’s team stated that this is yet another rumor about Heard’s involvement in the DC sequel, while her spokesperson said that the rumors around the topic continue the same way they have from day one, but that they are inaccurate and insensitive.