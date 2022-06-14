Colo Colo put a price of 4 million dollars on Pablo Solari; Chilean press reported

colo colo He does not want to part with his reference in the attack. That is why the Chilean club has already put a price on Paul Solariso if America wants to take the player, they must pay a certain amount.

In accordance with TNT Sports Chilethe Cacique will request four million net dollars from the Eagles so that they can take over the services of the South American attacker this summer.

And it is that the same medium revealed that with the offer presented a week ago, the Santiago team would only keep a little more than three million, due to the commissions of the agent and the footballer himself.

They also disclosed that colo colo will sell to Solari as long as they respect one condition, which is that they remain in the club until October, the month in which the first part of the Chilean championship ends.

Solari For now, he will be absent again from a Cacique meeting, as it was revealed that he had muscle problems, so he did not participate in the team’s last training sessions. It should be remembered that a few days ago the South American striker did not participate in a friendly, as reports indicated that he expressed to the team’s board his desire to go to the America.

