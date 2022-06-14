Coinbase Hires Them With Salaries Of $300K And Fires Them Before The First Day

Coinbase was going to hire 300 new employees in different parts of the world to face an unprecedented expansion in the crypto world.

But Bitcoin is crashing and global finance is on a tightrope.

Coinbase quit before day one: many had left their previous positions at big tech companies and wholesale banks.

Coinbase laid off 18 percent of its workforce. That represents about 1,100 workers.

The reason: Cost cutting due to crypto market turbulence as its executives brace for a “very possible recession,” as Elon Musk puts it.

In the list of dismissed they stand out a group of 300 workers who, strictly speaking, never came to work.

That’s right, they were fired before their first day at what is one of the world’s largest digital asset exchanges.

Coinbase: change of plans

Coinbase earned more than $820 million in the final quarter of 2021, prompting the firm to plan a generous global expansion strategy.

What’s more, it was even among the advertisements for the last Superbowl.

The global expansion included more employees.

A Motherboard publication realizes that after several job interviews, several of these quasi-employees were tempted with up to $300,000 in annual salary.

Many left their places at big tech companies like Amazon, Facebook, Google, Tesla and Netflix, or big banks like JPMorgan Chase.

However, in a few weeks, the scenario changed.

Cryptocurrencies began to decline and global financial markets went into turmoil.

As a result, Coinbase decided to freeze hiring and wait for a more propitious moment for the initially planned global expansion.

According to Motherboard, the news caught those involved by surprise, many of whom learned about it through the media.

Even the hiring managers said, privately, that they were also unaware of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s harsh decision.

stories of despair

This sparked hundreds of harsh personal stories, the post says.

From people who tried to return to their previous jobs, to others who had settled in other cities because they were going to change their place of residence for the new job at Coinbase, which never happened.

Coinbase tempted them with a bright job future from the crypto industry and especially with salaries that came to be up to 300 thousand dollars a year.

They were, in many cases, offers impossible to refuse.

