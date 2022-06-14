Coinbase fires 18% of its staff due to the crisis in the cryptocurrency market

The debacle of the prices of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum exceeded the most pessimistic expectations. In the weekly variation, both assets with the largest market capitalization in the ecosystem, they lost between 25 and 30% of their value .

The effect, which has a domino effect on other crypto assets, harmed both investors and those who set up business schemes based on the same .

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, announced on Tuesday that it will cut 1,100 jobsnamely 18% of its workforce in another sign of a worsening crypto market situation.

“Looks like we’re entering a recession after an economic boom of more than 10 years. A recession could lead to another crypto winter, and it could last for a long time,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a blog post.

COINBASE FIRING OVER 1000 EMPLOYEES: WHAT HAPPENED

coinbase had increased hiring when the cryptocurrency market hit highs during the pandemic, nearly quadrupling the number of employees in just five quarters . The company plans to end the current quarter with about 5,000 employees.

Coinbase to lay off over 1,000 employees following the great cryptocurrency recession.

“This level of growth in the workforce in five quarters was too ambitiousespecially considering the company has lived through a crypto winter and knows how volatile this market can be on a regular basis,” KBW analyst Kyle Voigt said in a note to clients on Monday.

Laid-off employees will receive a minimum of 3.5 months severance pay, plus two weeks for each year of employment. .

In this way, coinbase is following in the footsteps of other crypto-related firms that have recently cut staff, including rival exchange Gemini and the lender BlockFiwho cited the arrival of a crypto winter as the reason for the layoffs.

The cryptocurrency downturn started shortly after Bitcoin hit its all-time high in November . The collapse of the stablecoin TerraUSD and the moon token related erased billions of profits from the market. While last week, coin prices plummeted after crypto lender Celsius Network froze withdrawals in the midst of what many suspect was a bank run-like event.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES: HOW MUCH BITCOIN, ETHEREUM AND THE MAIN ASSETS ARE TRADED

The prices of the following assets provided by coinmarketcap.com until noon this Tuesday is:

Bitcoin (BTC) : $22,679

: $22,679 Ethereum (ETH) : $1,241

: $1,241 BNB (BNB) : $227.30

: $227.30 Cardan (ADA) : $0.506

: $0.506 XRP (XRP) : $0.3214

THE MULTIPLE LAYOFFS IN CRYPTO COMPANIES

BlockFia cryptocurrency lender whose workforce grew from 150 employees at the end of 2020 to more than 850, yesterday announced the layoff of 20% of its staff according to the Bloomberg agency, because of what its CEO, Zac Prince, considered a “dramatic change in macroeconomic conditions.”

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are experiencing a complex present that has had an impact on both companies and small investors.

In the same way, Crypto.coma Singapore firm that, with the “boom” of the market, became a sponsor of the next World Cup in Qatar and of Formula 1, and made advertisements with actor Matt Damon and basketball player LeBron James, reported yesterday the dismissal of 260 workers, which represents 5% of its staff.