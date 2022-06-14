Coachella 2022 presents its official poster

After several weeks full of expectations and rumours, this Thursday, January 13, it was announced that artists such as Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Swedish House Mafia, Kanye West and even Banda MS will be part of the 2022 edition of Coachella, which will be will take place on the weekends of April 15-17 and 22-24.

It was through their social networks where the organizers of the event, which takes place in Indio, California, revealed the complete lineup of bands and artists that will perform on their stages this year, marking the return of one of the most popular music festivals. important in the United States and the world.

Speaking of the show, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, and Harry Styles aren’t the only ones turning heads or surprising us. In fact, there are other names that stand out, such as the MS Band; Danny Elfman; Doja Cat; Run The Jewels; Nathanael Cano; King’s wool; and Arlo Parks.

It should be remembered that in 2020 and 2021, Coachella had to be postponed due to the health emergency and the variants of Covid-19 that appeared in American territory. Although it is not yet known what will happen this year with the well-known Omicron variant, apparently the plans are still on until further notice.