Christian Nodal poses with the ‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’ and Vicente Fernández Jr. | Experiences

Christian Nodal gave something to talk about again after returning to Mexico and meeting with the family of Vicente Fernández Jr. at the famous “Los Tres Potrillos” ranch.

After spending several days in Guatemala, together with the Argentine rapper Cazzu and later in Barcelona, ​​where the 28-year-old girl performed in concert, Nodal returned to his land to visit the son of “El Charro de Huentitán”.

The interpreter of “Botella Tras Botella” arrived in Guadalajara, Jalisco, last Friday, June 10, after appearing at the National Hat Fair in San Francisco del Rincón, Guanajuato.

He took advantage of the weekend to meet up with family at the famous Los Tres Potrillos ranch and take some time out.

It was the same Vicente Fernández Jr. and his partner Mariana who shared images in which he is seen very happy with the Sonoran singer.

Several photographs and videos were taken by the Fernández family with Christian Nodal, the singer was even seen trying some drinks and food from the ranch.

“I love its simplicity. In the best cafe in Guadalajara with a super guest, “wrote the so-called Mexican Kim Kardashian.