Christian Nodal posed with “The Mexican Kim Kardashian” and the grandchildren of Vicente Fernández

Nodal lived with Vicente Fernández Jr. and his wife (Photo: Instagram)

After having passed several days with the Argentine rapper Cazzu in Guatemala -where they were caught walking hand in hand while strolling through Antigua, which generated a wave of speculation about their nascent romance- and Barcelona, ​​where the 28-year-old girl performed in concert, Christian Nodal flew to Mexicowhere after a concert he met with the family of Vicente Fernández Jr. at the famous ranch “Los tres foals”.

Belinda’s ex-fiancé arrived in Guadalajara, Jalisco, last Friday, June 10, after offering a concert at the National Hat Fair in San Francisco del Rincón, Guanajuato. He used his weekend to get together with the famous family and relax a bit in the midst of his extensive concert tour and the stir it caused. for the recent “tiradera” that he dedicated to his colleague J Balvinafter the Colombian made fun of him.

After sharing some images in which he is seen with the heir of the deceased Charro from Huentitan and his girlfriend Mariana Gonzalez in the ranch located 40 minutes from Guadalajara, the interpreter of We are no longer nor will we be went to visit the famous Café Brosco, which belongs to the children of Vicente Jr.nicknamed “The greatest of foals.”

Christian went to the ranch Los tres foals, in this photo he appears in the place next to Ramón Fernández (Photo: Instagram)

During his visit to the family business, the man born in Caborca, Sonora, spent a pleasant moment with the members of the dynasty, took photos and recorded videos with them and with some admirers who arrived at the premises at the time of his visit, in addition , the composer of Down here was able to try some drinks and food that are served there.

Through the official account of Mara Patricia Castañeda’s ex-husband and his girlfriend Mariana, nicknamed “The Mexican Kim Kardashian”, the first images of the meeting were released. fashion store entrepreneur highlighted the kindness of the winner of the Latin Grammy: “I love its simplicity. In the best cafe in Guadalajara with a super guest ”, she also wrote influencer.

Nodal lived with Vicente’s grandchildren and with some local diners (Photo: Instagram)

The image shared by Vicente Jr’s exuberant girlfriend caused a stir among her followers, as she was shown posing next to the “mariacheño” exponent while her boyfriend, somewhat distant, He barely manages to take her by the waist while carrying her bag.

This pose earned him a shower of comments and criticism, as some Internet users believed that apparently when meeting Nodal, the businesswoman forgot about the man who says “to love madly”.

Mariana and Vicente Jr. shared with the Sonoran at the El Brosco cafe (Photo: Instagram)

“Better remove Vicente, hahaha”, “Don’t make him angry”, “His body language caught my attention”, “The net, my dear Chente Jr… is there as a filler”, “Why so far away from your partner? It looks like it doesn’t fit the photo.” “Be careful Vicentico that Nodal is on fire”“Already thinking about changing my outfit”, “Which of the two is Nodal?”, “Do you play short so they can look tall?”“Friend, realize it”, “When you get in the way of the photo”, is read among the stinging comments.

The eldest son of the deceased interpreter of For women like you He thanked Nodal for his visit and shared in the ephemeral insta stories the videos in which he appeared with the musician, showing that he really enjoyed his company.

Christian Nodal with one of the children of Vicente Fernández Jr. (Photo: Instagram)

For its part, Ramon Fernandezgrandson of the deceased patriarch, published one of the postcards that was captured inside the dynasty’s ranch: “I’m glad to greet you carnal. Success and good vibes always“, I note.

After the visit to the heirs of the remembered charro, who died on December 12, Christian Nodal traveled to Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, to make one more presentation of his successful Outlaw Tour.

KEEP READING:

Maluma’s raw response to his duet with Christian Nodal and his reaction to the lawsuit with J Balvin

Maluma chose Mexico for the world launch of his album: “I am what I am thanks to Mexican culture”

Christian Nodal accompanied Cazzu during his concert in Spain