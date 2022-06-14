Chris Hemsworth’s most “humble” car

Chris Hemsworth became one of the world’s most prominent celebrities, largely thanks to his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The god of thunder also allowed the Australian actor to access large salaries, although that is not reflected in one of the cars he drives. He knows more about his “humble” car, below.

Chris Hemsworth is known for bringing to life Thorin the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With this role, she was able to break through in the film industry and spread her image around the world. Also, thanks to his actions, she made Odin’s son become one of the fan favorite characters.

Hemsworth will return to play the god of thunder in Thor: Love and Thunderwhere you will share screen with Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe Y Christian bale, among others. For this fourth installment of Thor, who is the first character to have four solo films, the Australian will take a bag of $20 million.

The actor shares a great passion for high-end cars. However, one of the cars in his collection does not have the value that one would expect from a celebrity who commands salaries of such magnitude. We are talking about the acura mdx. This vehicle that is in your garage, has a value of only 44 thousand dollars.

Under the hood, this car from the luxury brand of Slinghas an engine 3.5-liter supercharged V6. It is capable of generating a power of 290 horsepowerwith which it is allowed to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7 seconds. In addition, this luxurious MDX, reaches a top speed of 243 km/h.

Hemsworth’s most “humble” vehicle, has a spacious cabin for 7 passengerswith the possibility of folding the 2 seats in the rear row to increase the size of the trunk. The center seat in the middle row can also be folded down to discover an armrest with two extra cup holders. In this way, it is an ideal car for him, his wife Elsa Pataky and their 3 children.