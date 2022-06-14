Chris Evans: what are the actor’s best movies

Chris Evans He is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. Although he made his screen debut in the early 2000s, his most prominent role to date is that of Captain America for Marvel Studios.

However, that was not his first role in the superhero genre, since in 2005 he gave life to Johnny Stom, the Human Torch, in the adaptation of The Fantastic Four. Some years later, he would repeat the same role for Fantastic Four and the Silver Surferthe sequel released in 2007.

Evans was born into a middle-class family in Boston, Massachusetts. As the second brother of four children, he began to develop an interest in the art world at a young age. As the son of a theater director, it’s no wonder Chris was influenced by the arts from a young age. However, it was after graduating from high school that he decided to move to New York to study acting.

Chris Evans at the premiere of Lightyear. Source: Instagram chrisevans

It was during his stay in the Big Apple that he got an internship at a casting agency, where he caught the attention of executives, who offered him a role for the series. Opposite Sex. At the same time she landed a role in the film The Newcomersalongside Paul Dano and Kate Bosworth, and later, in the teen parody on Not another dumb american moviein 2001.

Since then, Evans’ career did not stop and he starred in great films. As already mentioned, his fame came with Captain America and his extensive time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having collaborated on 11 studio feature films. More recently, Evans has just released LightyearPizar’s animated film in which he lends his voice to astronaut Buzz Lightyear, who inspired the popular Toy Story action figure.

Soon, the actor will premiere The Gray Man (The Gray Man), the new Netflix action movie directed by the Russo brothers, and in which he stars alongside Ryan Gosling Y Anne of Arms. On the day of his 40th birthday, we review some of his best films.

Puncture (2011)

Evans plays an addicted lawyer

In 2011, Evans had one of his first big roles in Puncturewhere he plays Mike Weiss, a drug-addicted lawyer who gets involved in a legal fight with a pharmaceutical mega-corporation.

Although the film did not receive very positive reviews, many specialists praised Evans’ performance, which stands out above all else.

Snowpiercer (2013)

The actor leads a class confrontation

Another of the actor’s outstanding films is Snowpiercerdirected by Korean director Bong Joon-ho. The film is set in a future where global warming has destroyed life on Earth and the survivors take refuge aboard the Snowpiercer, a train that goes around the world constantly.

In the film, the actor plays Curtis Everett, one of the survivors who is part of the lower classes, who are constantly exploited and live in harsh conditions. Tired of his lifestyle, Curtis decides to come up with a plan to revolt against the oppressors.

Gifted (2017)

Evans and Mckenna Grace in Gifted

In this drama he plays Frank Adler, a man who lives with his little niece, who from an early age shows great intellectual ability. When her grandmother shows up to take her away and exploit her gift with math, Frank will fight for custody of the girl.

Here Evans shows his most sentimental and human side, in addition to having a great chemistry with the small and talented actress, McKenna Grace.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016)

The most acclaimed hero by all

Here we say to mention the second and third solo installments of the hero, since they are not only one of the best that the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they are also among the best of the hero. In both we find steve rogers facing new threats as well as their past.

Without a doubt, Evans knew how to embody the American hero with charisma, presence and an impressive physical transformation, which will not be easy to match in the future in the MCU.

Knives Out (2019)

Arrogant and suspected of murder

One of the actor’s best feature films is Knives Out (Daggers in the Back), the mystery comedy directed by Ryan Johnson and starring an extensive cast of actors.

The story tells of the death of a wealthy novelist who, on the eve of his birthday, had invited his entire family to the celebration. When the man turns up dead, each of the family members will become suspects, which detective Benoit Blanc must investigate.

In this film, Evans plays Hugh Ransom Drysdale, the spoiled grandson of the family, with an arrogant and very self-centered attitude that seeks to get away with it at all costs. It was certainly a real change after his long tenure as Captain America.

