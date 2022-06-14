Chris Evans: They have been the girlfriends of the Captain America actor

Chris Evans came to the big screen at the age of 19 with The Newcomersfrom that film his career has only been on the rise and he has become one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood thanks to his talent and undoubted charismato this should be added a sculptural figure that has led him to give life to popular superheroes, such as the Human Torch and the Captain America.

Beyond his film projects, your love history It has also been a topic of conversation among his fans. At 41 years old, the actor has not reached the altar once, but he has shared romantic moments with women just as famous as him; so let’s take a look at their courtships.

Chris Evans he has preferred to keep his love life private; However, it has been inevitable for her to escape from the lens of the paparazzi. And while some of her romances haven’t made it out of the magazines, many others have enjoyed legitimacy.

Who have been the girlfriends of Chris Evans

Kate Bosworth

His debut on the big screen came hand in hand with his first love in the industry. The actor met Bosworth in the early 2000s while filming The Newcomersalthough the press did not take long to link them, they never confirmed their courtship.

Jessica Biel

Before meeting Justin Timberlake, her husband today, the former model had a long and serious relationship with Chris Evans. They met in 2001 through mutual friends and started dating. They made the tapes together. Cellular Y London.

“YesWe always talk about marriage. We both want to get married and have children. But we’re not engaged, so the rumors are false…until now. “Biel told cosmopolitan in 2005. Although they were about to get married after five years of relationship, they decided to put an end to their story in 2006.

Christina Ricci

The actors made their romance official as they paraded holding hands at the 2007 Met Gala. The chemistry between them was undeniable, but it didn’t last long and they ended up parting ways.

Minka Kelly

Their relationship began in 2007, two years later they decided to give each other some time. It was not until 2011 when their paths came together again, that second attempt did not come to fruition and 12 months later the definitive breakup took place due to their busy work schedules.

Diana Agron

The crush happened during a pre-Oscars party in 2011, by then she had ended her relationship with Alex Pettyfer. Their romance was very brief.

Sandra Bullock

Rumors have always plagued the actors, especially for their mysterious confessions, because two years earlier Evans admitted that it was his biggest crush. In 2014 they were linked and both took it with a great sense of humor, even Bullock publicly joked about it. “Since then we got married and it started to fall apart, so we broke up,” the star said.

Lily Collins

They met in March 2015 at the party organized by annually Vanity Fair to celebrate the Oscars. They went out a couple of times, “They are having a lot of fun and they are seeing where it goes, “confirmed a source at that time. Over the months the rumors dissolved and they never touched the subject.

Jenny Slate

They met face to face for the first time on the set of An exceptional gift, around 2016. After a brief pause due to pressure from the media and fans, they resumed their relationship without great success, at the end of 2017 they Know your breakup.

Lily James

At the very beginning of the pandemic, the actors were captured in early 2020 leaving a Mayfair nightclub. A few later they were seen enjoying a date in a London park. Subsequently, the romance faded and everything seems to have ended in a romantic weekend.

Selena Gomez

The viral rumor of their romance broke out in October 2021, that year Chris Evans began following her on Instagram. Already in 2015 the singer had revealed that she had a crush on the protagonist of The Avengers. Although their fans made thousands of theories, there was never any real proof that they were dating.

Alba Baptista

At the beginning of 2022, the followers of Chris Evans speculated about his courtship with the Portuguese actress, who in addition to following the actor’s younger brother on social networks has also followed his dog’s profile. There are reports that they celebrated the New Year together, however, there is still no confirmation.

His crushes: Shakira and Camila Cabello

Much has been said about the interest that the actor has held for the Colombian and the singer of Cuban origin. Evans not only claimed to have a crush on Camila Cabello, who ended up rejecting him, he also recently claimed that Shakira “is spectacular” and began following her on Instagram.

