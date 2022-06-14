Chris Evans talks about his weight loss after leaving Captain America

Chris Evans responded to those who have asked him about his apparent weight loss in recent times. On the occasion, the actor confirmed that his body has changed since he stopped playing the Captain America in the MCU.

What did Chris Evans say about his weight loss?

in conversation with Yahoo Entertainment, Chris Evans referred to how his life has changed since he stopped being Captain America. Specifically, he talked about howor you don’t need the gym so much anymore like when I used to be a superhero.

“Literally a weight was lifted off my shoulders. I’ve lost about 7 kilos.” assured the actor. Furthermore, he revealed that people come up to him and ask if everything is alright due to his change.

“Every time people see me, they say, ‘Are you okay? You lost a little weight.’ And of course, I don’t go to the gym as much anymore.”continued Chris Evans, who is currently promoting the new Pixar, Lightyear.

It should be remembered that Chris Evans joined the MCU in 2011, after starring in the first Captain America movie.a. The actor spent nearly a decade at Marvel, Until his last appearance in Endgame.

To prepare for the role, the actor had to undergo a radical training that he shares with his fellow MCU. However, after saying goodbye to superhero movies, has focused on another type of cinema.

Chris Evans also referred to the fact that Anthony Mackie Take on the role of Captain America. “There is no one better to do it. He does him justice… I’m very proud of him.” assured the middle

this 2022 the actor returns with everything after a few more years away from the cinema. He will soon be seen in the new Netflix movie, The Gray Man, where he will share the screen with Ryan Gosling. Thus, it will mark his return to action movies.