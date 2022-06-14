Checo Pérez and the stain in the great moment of his career

While the Mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez continues to live a dream in Formula 1, there is another image of him that continues without dissipating.

After establishing himself as a Mexican legend after winning the Monaco Grand Prixthe Red Bull driver gave an image that stained his great moment as a Formula 1 steering wheel. The celebration got out of hand.

Checo Pérez apologized for the uncontrolled way in which he celebrated his victory in the Monaco Grand Prix.

“I apologize, it was a bad party that I did not know how to control at the level of the person I am, but it was just that, a bad party,” wrote the team driver RedBull.

the apology of Czech It came after the controversy that caused its celebration.

Pérez, in an apparent state of intoxication, tries to go down some stairs on the yacht in which the party took place. In the event he was also accused of having been unfaithful to his wife with a hostess, Carol Martinez.

The pilot He tried to turn off the comments that became a trend on social networks with the statement he published.

“I have seen the videos that are circulating about me and I take responsibility for it. For the people who ask me, my wife and I are closer than ever. These videos do not represent me at all,” explained in the message.

Sergio Perez He also spoke of his convictions and said that he will no longer refer to this situation.

“For those who only want to harm us, I wish them the best. People close to me know my values ​​and the type of person I am. We will not talk about this issue anymore, which only makes us forget the great moment we are experiencing as a family.”

This situation has somewhat overshadowed the great moment of the Mexican driver, who is second in the Drivers Championship with 129 points; just below his teammate Max Verstappen, who leads with 150.

In one of the most emotional moments of the celebration after the race, the pilot hugged the former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderón, and both jumped into a pool with everything and clothes.

With his victory in Monaco, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez accumulates three first places in his career. The first was in 2020 at the Sakhir GP with the Racing Point team. The second occurred in 2021, already with Red Bull in Azerbaijan, to which he added this one in Monaco.

