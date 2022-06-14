Charlize Theron talks about her surprise cameos in the superhero genre

Charlize Theron is one of the best-known faces in Hollywood.. The artist has been linked to high-level projects such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic, The old guard, Bombshell or multiple deliveries fast and furious (including that 10th movie that’s in the works). Now the actress has switched to the superhero genre, making two star appearances in two leading projects. The first we saw this 2022 was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a feature film in which the character of Clea was introduced in one of the post-credit scenes. Even the same actress I shared on social networks a post showcasing what he will look like in the future Marvel Cinematic Universe.







From furious to superhero

The most recent has been in season 3 of TheBoys, in the introduction of the new batch of chapters. Here we are talking about a minor appearance, since she simply plays the villain of The Seven in the movie Dawn of the Seven. Now Theron has spoken with Variety about two cameos. “When Marvel Studios called me I was very transparent about The Boys, and they said, ‘This is great.’ The Boys is a satire. of worlds right now.” So that Marvel agreed and was happy with the actress’s collaboration with Amazon Prime Video.

The actress is currently preparing Fast Xreprising her villain role from Vin Diesel, and also the sequel to The old guardwhich will have umma thurman Y Henry Golding in the cast. The first movie mentioned should arrive on May 19, 2023. The second, for its part, does not have a release date on Netflix at this time. Now it remains to be seen what role Theron will play in the future at Marvel Studios. It is known that she will be linked to Doctor Strange, that’s for sure, but it may take a while to see her in action again.

