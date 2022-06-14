Cassano: “Cristiano Ronaldo sent me nine messages. Do you know what I replied?”

Giuseppe Biscotti14 JUN 2022 20:11

Antonio Cassano he is always outspoken and has never hidden his little sympathy for Cristiano Ronaldo. In an episode of the Bobo TV last December, the former Bari player had harshly criticized CR7 and then received some messages from the Portuguese: “I am not afraid to tell the truth, I face the whole world, from the Pope to the last of this Earth. I called Buffon to ask him how he got my number and he replied that he had turned it over to the press officer who passed it to Ronaldo to tell me that he scored 750 goals and I only scored 150. I say, dear Cristiano, you have everything, live calm and relaxed. Take an example from Messi, he doesn’t give a damn about everything and everyone. Instead of sending the message to me. Gigi and Chiellini know very well that he made me angry. But how are you doing? What are your problems? “.









A few months later, Cassano resumed the episode in the episode of the show live from the Viareggio theater: “One evening we were doing the broadcast of us. After it was over, I received nine messages from a number with the Spanish prefix. I thought but who the fuck is it. It was Cristiano Ronaldo who made me the list of all his goals and his victories and in the end he asked to show him respect “.

“Do you know what I answered him? Dear Cristiano of Ronaldo, there is only one and he is the phenomenon, Messi is much stronger than you. I don’t like you as a player, if you are disrespectful for you, you know what I tell you? Chapeau” Cassano concluded amid the laughter of those present.