Carrie: Stephen King’s first horror classic made into a movie and for which he was only paid $2,500 | FAME

The film was nominated for an Oscar

The disturbing Korean thriller you can watch on Netflix

The movie that made Cillian Murphy famous before “Batman Begins” and “Peaky Blinders”

Stephen King is a master of horror, without a doubt, and his novels have beenor a hit on the big screen, such as “It”, “The Shining”, “Misery”, among others. But there was a time when the American writer was almost bankrupt, without major literary recognition, when a book of his was taken to the big screen. From there, his life would take a turn and place him between the most read authors in the world.

MORE INFORMATION: The cult film by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet that will make you cry

One of the curiosities of this film is that the author only received $2,500 in advance for the rights to the film adaptation of his novel. That book was the first of many that the artist would see reflected in the cinema over the years.

Is about “carrie”, the 1976 film directed by Brian De Palmawith sissy spacek, Piper LaurieWilliam Katt, Betty Buckley, Amy Irving and John Travolta in the leading roles. Learn more about the horror tape which is one of the streaming favorites.

MORE INFORMATION: The best romantic movie starring the father of a “Stranger Things” star

Carrie bloodied in one of the iconic scenes of the film (Photo: Two Pines entertainment)

WHAT IS “CARRIE” ABOUT?

“Carrie” from 1976 is a horror story focused on a young woman who gives the film its name. The protagonist is a shy student affected by the obsession of his mother, Margaretwith the Bible, from which he draws radical lessons about sin and women.

In this way, the young woman is harassed and marginalized by her peers and teachers of school. And the situation gets worse when, in the women’s showers, Carrie has her first periodsomething that she did not know what it was because her mother had never educated her.

Margaret did just the opposite: accused Carrie of having sexual intercourse, because, for her, that is what the Bible said about that biological moment. Later, he punished her in her room to pray and ask God for forgiveness for your sins.

What Carrie discovers at home and at school is that when she was angry, he could move things with his mind. When I find out more about her telekinesis, the outcast Carrie will use violence to take revenge on her attackerswho secretly prepare pranks on her to humiliate her.

The film is a horror masterpiece that, although it uses the fantastic, takes everyday items to generate more feara theme that runs through the entire story, with an exploration of the beliefs and relationship of mother and daughter.

Margaret White in a white coat and holding a knife (Photo: Two Pines entertainment)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “CARRIE”?

Sissy Spacek as Carrie White.

Piper Laurie as Margaret White.

Amy Irving as Sue Snell.

William Katt as Tommy Ross.

Betty Buckley as Miss Collins

Nancy Allen as Chris Hargensen.

John Travolta as Billy Nolan.

PJ Soles as Norma Watson.

Sydney Lassick as Mr. Fromm

Stefan Gierasch as Principal Morton.

Priscilla Pointer as Miss Snell

Edie McClurg as Helen Shyres.

Michael Talbott as Freddy.

Carrie White at her school party, before falling for a joke (Photo: Two Pines entertainment)

HOW TO WATCH “CARRIE”?

The movie “carrie” is available in the catalog of the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. You can see the tape Brian de Palma in this link.

“CARRIE” TRAILER